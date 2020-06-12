Had attorney Susan Papa stayed in bed a minute longer during Wednesday night’s storm, she might not have been around to tell about the tree that crashed into her bedroom.
Mother Nature’s ferocity took aim at the 200 block of East Winter Avenue, where two giant trees were uprooted by high winds and a third was struck by lighting.
One of the trees fell onto the neighboring home of Jay French and Terry Haaland, who are retired from the antiques business.
The third tree fell in a yard, just missing the house of Michele Goodman-Jones, a local etiquette expert, fashion consultant and author.
All of the fallen trees were in the same block, all on the north side of the street. The storm that lasted only minutes wreaked havoc countywide, with trees and wires down and power outages in multiple places.
Penn Power reported about 4,800 customers — or nearly 13 percent of its customers — had lost power in Lawrence County. More than 1,300 were still without power Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service had warned of wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail.
“I was in my bedroom and my little dog got restless and unnerved when the wind kicked up,” Papa said. “I got up, and in that one-minute period, I left the bedroom and I heard a crash.”
At first, she thought a tree had fallen nearby, but she soon found that it not only had crushed a dormer and pierced the roof of her house, but it also had pulled up grass, sidewalk and the blacktop of the street.
She said Thursday morning that she feels lucky to be alive.
“My house is holding the tree up right now,” Papa said. She contacted a removal service, who told her the tree would have to be lifted off of her house with a crane.
Meanwhile, French was taking pictures of his own damage. While the wind seems to have uprooted the two trees that fell on Papa’s and Goodman-Jones’ properties, the tree that fell onto his house was splintered by lightning.
“We were very lucky,” he said. “It could have been a lot worse.”
He and Haaland were in the back of the house when the storm hit.
“I heard the rain and I walked to the front of the house and saw lightning,” he said. A bolt of it took down a giant branch, and when a second lightning bolt hit, “everything came down.”
Although the tree is huge, the damage seemed only to be to French’s front porch roof.
“It was a nasty wind,” he said.
It wasn’t long after the storm hit that the New Castle Fire Department arrived and turned off the breakers to the homes and made sure all of the residents were safe, Papa said.
People then emerged from their houses to see what had happened.
Goodman-Jones, author of a good-manners book called, “Etiquette for Snobs,” said that a tent in the backyard and her umbrellas were upended. She heard a loud whooshing noise and the electricity went off.
“I didn’t realize a tree had fallen,” she said. She saw people walking down the street and someone told her to go outside, and she realized then that the loud noise she heard was the tree falling in her yard.
“We started lighting candles on the streets,” she said. “Lots of neighbors were out, and the firetrucks were here. There were people out walking on both sides of the street.”
Papa said she was grateful to her friends for coming to check on her. She went to her office around 1 a.m. to spend the rest of the night.
She said she was grateful to friends who were concerned for her welfare. Her neighbors, Mark Dicus and Alyssa Devers, went out during the height of the storm to make sure she was OK, she said. Two other friends, Stacie Olson Amato and Luanne Parkonen, also went to check on her when it was pitch dark and there were no lights.
“There were lots of heroes,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.