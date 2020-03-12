Store robbery suspect identified, wanted

By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Ellwood City police are looking for a man they’ve identified as a suspect in an early morning convenience store armed robbery.
Brent Adam Hill, 29, whose address is unknown, was identified through security tapes of the incident that occurred inside of the Uni-Mart on Sixth Street in Ellwood City around 5 a.m. Monday.
According to a criminal complaint, store personnel told police that a man entered the store brandishing a knife and told the cashier, “why don’t you just hand me the money and no one gets hurt here.” The clerk opened the cash register and the man took $145 in cash, a bottle of Gatorade and a package of beef sticks, told the employee to have a good day and walked out of the store. The police searched the area but did not find him, the report states.
The police identified Hill by watching a store security video. A store worker also identified Hill from a photo lineup.
He is charged with robbery, theft and receiving stolen property. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Hill had been arrested previously for drug and theft-related charges in 2012 and 2019. He pleaded guilty in both instances.
