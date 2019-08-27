Stoneboro Fair opens Wednesday

BY MONICA PRYTS
THE ALLIED NEWS
STONEBORO – Planning the Great Stoneboro Fair is a year-round process, ending with a time-honored tradition that some Mercer County residents mark on their calendars.
“It really starts the day after the fair ends,” fair board President Shirley McIntire said about putting the event together.
The fair marks its 152nd year next week, from Wednesday through Monday, Sept. 2 – “Always on Labor Day” – at the fairgrounds, 2381 Mercer Road, Stoneboro.
“I like it all,” McIntire said.
Each day is packed with something for everyone – rides, food, music, animals, exhibits, games, contests, grandstand shows, fireworks and more.
New this year is a 60-by-28-foot pavilion stage. Bedford Grange Mutual Insurance Co. will sponsor shows at the pavilion Friday through Monday.
The Agri-Puppets Show for children and the Pork Chop Revue will be held several times throughout the fair, McIntire said.
The Pork Chop Revue features trained pigs, which get a laugh out of everyone, she said.
Fair organizers have refurbished the fine arts building. The history museum and fair souvenir stand will be located in the infield along with picnic tables.
The demolition derby remains one of the most popular events, McIntire said.
Despite heavy rains that have impacted much of the county this summer, she said the fairgrounds are in good shape thanks to a dedicated maintenance crew.
Admission is free on Wednesday, not including the rides, which run from 6 to 10 p.m. A Wednesday-only ride pass is $8.
Wednesday’s schedule includes a 10 a.m. rabbit show; 5 p.m. puppet show; and a 7 p.m. milking contest with free dairy products.
Discount tickets for $9 a day will be sold in advance at the fair office through Wednesday.
Admission is $10 on Thursday, and $12 per day Friday through Monday. Children younger than 2 are free.
Daily admission was $10, and this year was the first time in about eight years that the fair board decided to raise the price, McIntire said.
The cost of running the fair keeps going up, and an increase was long overdue, she said. But the admission fee includes parking, rides and entertainment, she added.
“We think it’s the best bargain in town,” she said.
For more information about the Great Stoneboro Fair, call the fair office at (724) 376-2852, visit www.stoneborofair.info or check out the Facebook page.
