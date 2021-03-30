Bessemer Borough police, with the help of local fire departments and a towing company, have recovered a car that had been either driven or pushed into Bessemer Lake.
Borough police chief John Charmo said the car is owned by someone from Ohio, but it had been reported stolen from Union Township. Nobody was inside the vehicle when it was pulled from the lake, he said.
The police received a call about the car, a silver 2020 Nissan Versa, around 8:30 a.m. Members of the Bessemer, North Beaver Township and Wampum volunteer fire departments assisted Del's Garage in pulling the car out of the water, Charmo said.
Charmo said the vehicle was about 25 to 30 yards offshore. Someone who was walking through the area saw it floating and called the borough mayor, who contacted the police department, he said.
The city's dive team was called but later was canceled because the car was out of the water.
Union Township police chief Mark Julian said his department received a call around 6:10 a.m. from the owner who reported that the car had been stolen.
Julian said the matter remains under investigation and that charges are pending.
