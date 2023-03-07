Geoff Svirbly of Hubbard has been fishing the section of the Neshannock Creek that flows through Volant Borough for about 40 years.
He took his children there when they were small, his father took him there and he has many good memories of fishing in that stream, he related, while casting his line there on Saturday.
Altogether, he has caught and released about 50 fish in that section of the creek. Upstream, he has caught more than 100 near the Iron Bridge in Mercer County, he estimated.
The day marked the annual trout stocking by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, which makes its annual pilgrimage to the town to release hundreds of brown, rainbow and palomino or gold trout into the specially designated waterway.
The stocking, for many fishermen and women and families, is in anticipation of the first day of trout season, which this year is April 1.
The fish and boat commission advertised it is stocking 3.2 million adult trout this year in 697 streams and 126 lakes in Pennsylvania. Of those, 203 million are rainbow trout, 707,000 are brown trout, 168,000 are brook trout and 14,000 are gold or palomino trout.
The number also includes 70,000 trophy-sized fish, ranging from 14 to 20 inches. About 70 percent of the total fish will be stocked before opening day.
Svirbly is one of many anglers who travel from out of town to find serenity at the 2.7-mile-long delayed harvest or special regulation section of the stream in Volant, where only artificial lures are allowed, and those fishing must throw back their catches and let them live during certain times of the year.
He was fishing Saturday after the annual stocking took place there, but he was having trouble catching anything.
The murky brown water was high and over the banks from recent heavy rainfall, the water was churned up and the current was swift.
Svirbly and a few other fishermen alongside of him weren’t having luck, either.
“I just come here for the sport,” he said. He doesn’t mind throwing the fish back, in fact, he prefers to do so, unless someone really wants to eat them, he said. He just goes there because it’s a favorite spot.
The stream was stocked around noon with several hundred rainbow, brown and gold or palomino trout.
The Volant Volunteer Fire Company coordinates its annual pancake and sausage day with the event each year, and both typically attract crowds.
And while the Laurel Conservation Club members usually assist in float stocking of the fish from rowboats, they were not part of the festivities Saturday because the stream conditions were too dangerous.
The adults from the Neshannock Creek Fly Shop ventured onto the stream in boats instead.
Typically, the fish are scooped out of the tank trucks and put into buckets of water, then are carried to the stream edge where they are loaded into larger barrels and into the boats, which are rowed downstream and the fish are released gradually.
Saturday’s crowd of about 200 was smaller than usual, when the fish commission trucks arrived from the hatchery in Corry, Erie County. The trucks were laden with brown, rainbow and gold or palomino fish.
Kris Matus, manager of the Neshannock Creek Fly Shop, said the state stocked a mix of sizes from 12 to 20-plus inches long — decent sizes because that portion of stream is considered “Keystone Select.”
“Keystone Select means we get larger sized class of fish because it’s a special regulation area,” he explained, adding that the gold-colored fish are a novelty the fish commission provides.
“The guys really like catching those palominos,” he said.
The Neshannock Creek Fly Shop, in downtown Volant, is owned by Mark Collier of New Wilmington, and specializes in fishing gear and clothing.
The store sits opportunely right off the stream bank where the trout are stocked and plays a big role every year in the stocking event.
A jar that sits on a shelf in the store year-round collects donations from customers that are used to purchase larger “lunker” trout that are put into the stream separately, on a different day.
This year’s batch will be released between 10 and 11 a.m. Saturday.
“We call it our lunker fund,” Matus said.
He estimated that about 800 more brown and rainbow trout will be added to the stream then, paid for by the donations that shop customers put into the jar. Beefing up the fund every year are proceeds from raffles that the store hosts every spring and fall.
A decent number of those fish are 12 to 18 inches long, and another group are 18 inches or longer, Matus said.
He expects the stream conditions to be better by Saturday, and he anticipates the Laurel Conservation Club members will be out helping with that float stocking. The fish stocked with the “lunker fund” are coming from the Laurel Hill Trout Farm in Champion, Westmoreland County.
“The annual stocking here is more of a social event where families bring kids and carry the buckets,” Matus noted. “That’s a big part of it.”
The state fish and boat commission is continuing to stock trout waters in Lawrence County this month.
Bessemer Lake was stocked Monday, and the Slippery Rock Creek will be stocked at Routes 19 and 108 at Heinz Camp and at Taylor Run at the mouth of the Slippery Rock, all on March 15.
Late last month, the commission stocked the lake at Cascade Park at Frank Avenue and the Slippery Rock Creek at Rose Point.
Stocking also is occurring or has occurred on the Little Neshannock Creek, Honey Creek, Deer Creek and the North Fork of the Little Beaver Creek, all in Lawrence County.
