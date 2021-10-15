New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.