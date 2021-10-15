The Temple Hadar Israel Board is located within the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. It consists of Sam Bernstine, president; Sharon Perelman, secretary; Daniel Brandeis, treasurer; Shelley Parver; and Patti Dzieken.
The subcommittee that approves the donor recommendations from the endowment fund includes Bernstine, Marcia Myers, Lee Silverman and Jonathan Solomon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.