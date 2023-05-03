Students from the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center veterinary assistant program are hosting their fifth annual “Stick Up 4 Paws” event to benefit Lawrence County K9s.
The event will run through May 26. Students will be offering baths and toenail trims for $5.
All proceeds will benefit K9 units in Lawrence County.
To schedule an appointment, call (724) 658-3583, ext. 8151 and leave a name and phone number. All dogs must have a current rabies certificates.
The school is located at 750 Phelps Way in New Castle.
