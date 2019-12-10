Lawrence County Commissioner Steve Craig has briefcases, folders and other office items stacked inside of his office door, free to any taker who wants them.
Craig is cleaning out his office in anticipation of his last day of work Jan. 3, 2020, which is also his 66th birthday. Having served the county 31 years, first as a planner and planning director and later as an elected commissioner for 16 years, he opted to not seek re-election this year.
He’s ready to be done with it all, he said.
Craig, who typically sports a casual and relaxed professional look, began his career as a planner for a consulting firm, then as a project planner in the governor’s office in the Virgin Islands in Charles County, St. Croix. He also worked for a company that did re-use planning for old school buildings.
He joined the Lawrence County planning staff in 1981.
“Tony Mottle hired me,” he said. Mottle was the director of planning then, and when Mottle left to take a state government job in 1985, Craig advanced into his position.
“Without Tony, I wouldn’t be here,” he said. “He was a really good mentor and he’s still a good friend. I learned the ropes from him.”
Craig was the planning director for 16 years, and he traveled to Russia for five weeks in 1995 as a consultant for the city of Rostov on Don.
Because of his nonchalant outspokenness and differences with former commissioners Roger M. DeCarbo, Edward Fosnaught and Brian Burick, Craig was fired from his county post in 2001.
He became the Western Pennsylvania director of the Pennsylvania Environmental Council for two years before he ran for his county commissioner seat in 2003 against “a monstrous field” of candidates.
“There were about 11 or 12 of them in the primary,” he recalled. In the general election, Dan Vogler and Edward Fosnaught were the Republican candidates and Craig and Brian Burick were the Democrats. Burick was the unsuccessful candidate.
When Craig took office in January 2004, and the commissioners reopened the already-adopted budget and raised taxes to meet the expenses. They closed Hill View Manor, the county-owned nursing home, “and we started the investigation of the county treasurer, all within our first 30 days of office,” he said.
The county treasurer, Gary F. Felasco, ultimately was convicted of theft and was jailed and ousted from his office. During his term in the courthouse, he had been named tax claims director, but the commissioners quickly stripped him of that title and hired Packer Thomas, a forensic auditing firm, to scrutinize the county tax collection records, Craig recalled.
“It was quite an introduction,” Craig said of his first year. He credited Nick Paolini of the firm as “the unsung hero in the whole process.”
Paolini was able to reconstruct how the treasurer’s office money disappeared, Craig said, adding, “it wasn’t the state police who found that. It was Packer Thomas.”
After county government recovered from those events, Craig developed a close working relationship with the commissioners, particularly Vogler.
“I think I’m most proud of the relationship Dan and I were able to forge to put this county on a new footing and restore the respect that the people here deserved,” he said.
The pair took on leadership roles in regional government-related organizations “so that the county name no longer was associated with fraud, abuse and theft,” he said.
Craig has been the head of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, the Northwest Regional Planning and Development Commission and the Northwest Regional Transportation Alliance at the Allegheny Conference, and Vogler has had positions in the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, including its executive board.
“That takes work, time and effort,” Craig said, “and it has produced results for Lawrence County.”
The county’s affiliation with the Southwest Pennsylvania Commission has increased the level of transportation funding from the $8 million to $10 million range to the $70 million to $80 million range, he pointed out, resulting in an influx of local transportation projects.
Included was the designation of Route 60 — the Beaver Valley Expressway — as Interstate 376.
Craig recalled that in 2009, the state government failed to adopt its fiscal budget until fall. That resulted in the county not getting its state and federal funding on time, and money ran short at the end of the year, forcing the county to shut down the courthouse for 10 working days over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
“Nobody got paid for those two weeks,” he said. “We had to pay for supplies, salaries and utilities without money.
“We were able to accomplish (the closing) because we’ve had the best president judge in Pennsylvania,” he said of Judge Dominick Motto. “He could have said no, but instead he kept an emergency staff at the district and central courts, and everyone else got laid off.”
Craig said he also is proud of the county keeping a 100 percent-funded retirement plan for the employees, of which he soon will be a pensioner.
“The pension fund is at a level to meet all obligations into the future,” he said. To keep it solvent, the employees and the county have put money in every year and have received good advice from its management company.
Craig claims he gained many of his leadership skills by serving on nonprofit boards before becoming a commissioner. He was chairman of the Lawrence County Historical Society board of directors, where the late Dr. Ellis Hoffman and Bob Waddington were strong influences, he said. He also has been chairman of the New Castle Community Y board of directors under former director Dan Harris and Frank Bonadio.
“That’s really when I grew my leadership skills, in those two organizations,” he said.
“But my greatest mentor is in my next-door office,” Craig said, referring to Vogler. “I learned from him how to run a good meeting, how to always be a gentleman, even when things aren’t going your way, and how to be inclusive.”
“He’s had a positive influence on everything I’ve done here,” Craig continued.
“That’s not to discount what (Fosnaught, former commissioner Rick DeBlasio or Bob Del Signore) contributed, but Dan has been the constant.”
“It’s more the other way around. If anything, he was more my mentor,” Vogler countered. He and Craig became commissioners at the same time and have served together 16 years.
“He brought a wealth of knowledge with his planning background,” Vogler said of Craig. “He has a good grasp of county government and how it functioned.
“Steve’s a big-picture guy, he’s forward looking and forward thinking.”
He credited him for taking an active role regionally.
“He is well known and respected throughout Western Pennsylvania because of his leadership roles,” he said.
He noted that Craig has a great sense of humor and he’s a good family man.
Craig and his wife, the former Faith Baird, live in Neshannock Township and have two children, Maddy and Sam.
“I’m going to truly miss him, and (outgoing commissioner) Bob (Del Signore)” Vogler said. “I consider them both good friends.”
Glancing around his office, Craig said, “I’m going to miss this job, really. It was my dream job, and I never aspired to anything else. I’ve loved being a commissioner, but I’m ready to hand over the keys to the new board. I’ve got what I call a case of ‘senioritis,’ and I feel like it’s my graduation. I’m ready to start something new. It’s time to pass the torch to a new group of leaders.”
Craig is noncommittal about what he plans to do next.
“I’m not going to make any decisions right away,” he said, but one thing is guaranteed. “I will never have my name on the ballot again.”
