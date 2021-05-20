The first steps to creating an authority that would oversee the New Castle’s public golf course were taken Monday in a bid that would take responsibility away from the city.
At the public hearing to form the Greater New Castle Recreation Authority, councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile explained the city is restricted in how it can move budget money around while it’s in Act 47 and that no city money can go to the course.
With an authority in place overseeing the day-to-day operations, it could set its own fees and hire services, cutting out council entirely.
The five-member authority would have four members from the city and one from Shenango Township. The entire course is in Shenango Township on city-owned land. Councilman Pat Cioppa said it made between $50,000 and $60,000 last year.
“Over the years, we’ve always heard that we’re going to close the course and that the course doesn’t make any money,” Cioppa said.
“In the last two months, we came up with this idea where this board would take over and it would leave the city out of it completely.”
Three men spoke at the meeting and asked about the lack of a concession stand currently and how leasing would operate. Those details, assistant city solicitor Jonathan Miller said, would be ironed out at a later point.
So far, three people showed interest is joining the volunteer board. Appointments will be approved by council.
