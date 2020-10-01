+2 Trump supporters rally for debate Donald Trump supporters dressed in red, white and blue political garb arrived in droves Monday night at a tent outside of the Crane Room Grill…

Lawrence County Democrats chairman Paul Stefano was on the road Wednesday afternoon to see former Joe Biden speak in Johnstown after completing a train tour of eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

"Johnstown is a place Joe Biden needs to be," Stefano said. "I like what I see on our end because there's tremendous energy right now."

That energy was a missing piece in 2016 when Clinton's campaign chose not to prioritize yard signs in Pennsylvania. That's changed four years later with Biden, he said.

Tuesday night's debate, for Stefano, showed conflicting strategies and ideologies from the former vice president and from President Donald Trump.

One key point during the debate was when moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump to denounce extremist and militia groups who have shown up to protests. After Biden brought up the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, Trump said, "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” before arguing agitators at protests are from left-wing groups and antifa.

"I cannot believe he didn't denounce white supremacy," Stefano said. "I don't know if I have anything more to add, it was so astounding."

Stefano said Biden portrayed himself as the more presidential option, adding he thought the Scranton native put to rest any doubt of his mental aptitude.

"He was presidential while President Trump was temperamental, not mannerly, juvenile," Stefano said. "(Trump) couldn't make any clear policy statements. He just recited tag lines. He's like a musician who plays the greatest hits in concert. He played his greatest hits. That's not what we need in this country."

The debate, which featured numerous interruptions and often strayed from the pre-agreed decorum, showed Biden's empathy, he added. Stefano also said the debate may have been beneficial for anyone unsure of voting for Trump again after his interruptions and lack of substantial answers to questions.

"He was explaining clear policy matters as best he could when he wasn't interrupted," Stefano said. "He took the time to look into the camera because he wasn't going to get into a silly back and forth."

Stefano said he wasn't sure on his rating of moderator Fox News' Chris Wallace, adding his job was difficult because of Trump's interruptions. The candidates interrupted Wallace or their opponent 90 times in the 90-minute debate, 71 of them by Trump, according to an analysis by The Washington Post. The presidential debate commission said Wednesday it will soon adopt changes to its format.

