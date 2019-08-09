Don’t let a faulty nominating petition send the city into receivership.
That’s the message New Castle City Councilman Paul Stefano is sending residents when it comes to filling out and signing paperwork to be on the city’s Government Study Commission.
“It’s confusing. It’s not completely un-understandable, but it is totally different,” Stefano said during last night’s City Council meeting. “This can not fail or we will be in receivership.
“Pay attention if you are carrying one. Pay attention if you are signing one.”
Under the Act 47 exit plan, the city is directed to reorganize under the state’s Home Rule charter “and immediately begin the process by adopting an ordinance to put the question on the earliest possible ballot.” That would be Nov. 5.
The ballot question will be is “Shall a government study commission of (seven, nine or eleven) members be elected to study the existing form of government of the municipality, to consider the advisability of the adoption of a home rule charter; and if advisable, to draft and to recommend a home rule charter?”
City Council has decided to go with a seven-member board.
A second ballot question involves the election of the commission members.
“There’s no way around this,” Stefano said. “This petition is different from any other petition we’ve ever had.
“Usually they are one petition per candidate.”
Here’s Stefano’s explanation of the process.
“This allows up to seven names on a petition with five names to consider a committee to fill vacancies. So if somebody is sick, becomes unable to serve for any legal or employment reasons or is deceased after they have filed, people can then step up and then serve.
“There are seven spots here. The number of names that are filled in that counts for as many signatures as you are allowed. You are allowed up to seven. If there are seven on one of these and you sign, you shouldn’t be signing anyone else’s. They’re invalid.
“If you’re carrying this, there’s not 121 spots here. So make sure the people you are running with are doing this properly.”
A Home Rule charter, according to the Act 47 coordinators, allows New Castle flexibility in setting its own earned income tax rates, which would avoid significant real estate taxes.
“We can’t go into receivership over a paperwork issue,” Stefano said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.