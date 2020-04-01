Under the governor's stay at home order issued Tuesday for Lawrence County, these are the allowable reasons for people to leave their residences:
•Tasks essential to maintain health and safety, or the health and safety of family or household members (including pets), such as obtaining medicine or medical supplies, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies they need to work from home
•Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves, family or household members, or as part of volunteer efforts, or to deliver those services or supplies to others to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences
•Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running if they maintain social distancing
•To perform work providing essential products and services at a life-sustaining business
•To care for a family member or pet in another household
•For travel related to the provision of, or access to, the above-mentioned individual activities or life-sustaining business activities
•Travel to care for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities or other vulnerable persons
•Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services
•Travel to return home from an outside jurisdiction
•Travel required by law enforcement or court order
•Travel required for nonresidents to return to their place of residence outside the state
Anyone performing life-sustaining travel does not need paperwork to prove the reason for travel
The following operations are exempt from the order:
•Life-sustaining business activities
•Health care or medical services providers
•Access to life-sustaining services for low-income residents, including food banks
•Access to child care services for employees of life-sustaining businesses that remain open as follows: child care facilities operating under the Department of Human Services, Office of Child Development and Early Learning waiver process; group and family child care operating in a residence; and part-day school age programs operating under an exemption from the March 19, 2020, business closure orders
•News media
•Law enforcement, emergency medical services personnel and firefighters
•The federal government
•Religious institutions.
Individuals experiencing homelessness are not subject to the order but are strongly urged to find shelter and government agencies are urged to take steps needed to provide shelter for those individuals.
International students, foster youth, and any other students who would otherwise experience displacement or homelessness as a result of campus closures are exempt and may remain in campus housing.
To report a noncompliant business, contact your local law enforcement agency’s non-emergency number or the nearest Pennsylvania State Police station. Please do not call 911 or the Department of Community and Economic Development to file reports. Law enforcement officers should refer to Business Closure Order Enforcement Guidance available online.
Read Gov. Tom Wolf’s original order here or view on Scribd. Read Governor Wolf’s amended order here or view on Scribd.
Read Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine’s original order here or view on Scribd. Read Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine’s amended order here or view on Scribd.
For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, Pennsylvanians should visit: https://www.pa.gov/guides/responding-to-covid-19/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.