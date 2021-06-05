Bicyclers and walkers who regularly use the Stavich Bike Trail are being asked to avoid the Mahoning Township section of the trail near Hillsville Road later this month while repairs are under way.
The bridge over Coffee Run will be closed beginning June 21 for rehabilitation. The upgrades are expected to be completed and the bridge reopened by July 2.
The bike trail extends from near Covert’s Crossing in Union Township west to Lowellville, Ohio.
The commissioners this week approved a contract with JET Excavating Co. for $39,750 for the work under the Stavich Bike Trail Rehabilitation Project. The county had advertised for bids for the project an JET was the contractor recommended by the county engineer.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said he has heard comments from people who use the trail who were concerned about the disrepair of the bridge. Funding for the repairs will come from the county’s Marcellus Shale Legacy Fund allocation.
Commissioner Dan Vogler said a county judge also made the commissioners aware of the problems.
“A lot of people are noticing the need for this,” he said.
