Things are still up in the air regarding certain high-profile vacant properties in New Castle.
During a recent interview with The News, city Administrator Chris Frye spoke about different properties in New Castle including the former pool at Cascade Park, the former St. Francis Hospital property, the former post office building and the former Shenango China property.
St. Francis Hospital
Frye gave an update on the former UPMC Jameson South property in the South Side, which for years was known as St. Francis Hospital.
The property was sold in 2019 from UPMC to Chicago-based Lockwood Development Partners with the goal of converting it into a new senior living and veterans housing facility.
However, minus securing a $102,456 state grant in July 2020, no other information or updates from the project has been presented.
Frye said he recently met with a representative from Lockwood at city hall, who said the company over the last couple years has been though a restructuring with new hires.
The representative also told him the company is still committed to the project, but is still looking for more funding.
“I think it’s important to know that a large project like that will cost a lot of money,” Frye said. “They’ve reassured us that they’re working diligently with the state, hopefully with the county, with the Housing Authority, to identify funding to subsidize what their project will be.”
“There’s a lot of work that goes into that, funding vouchers, and funding that will subsidize the rates for their customers,” Frye added.
In the meantime, he said now that the city’s code enforcement department is nearly up to full staff, they will investigate and go after violations for the different abandoned large-scale properties in the city, including the hospital property.
“Our options are to cite and condemn,” Frye said. “Without the support of the private owners, there’s only so much we can do.”
Efforts to reach an official from Lockwood were unsuccessful.
Old post office
Frye said he has not heard any update or seen any new development plans from Paul Lynch, who purchased in 2016 the building at 15 W. Washington St. that was once a U.S. Post Office.
Lynch announced in 2017 he would like to see the space be transformed into a winery. Lynch said he is still looking for different funding sources to not only turn the space into a winery, but also a museum for local history.
He said before the COVID-19 pandemic started, he and former county commissioner Robert Del Signore were part of a committee to seek funding for the museum project.
However, with the onset of the pandemic and Del Signore’s passing in January 2021, the idea has been put on hold.
The property is now owned by the Paul Lynch Foundation.
Lynch said the city needs to do more to support business owners who have ideas on how to renovate their buildings by helping them apply for grants to secure state funding.
“The city has not come through with any funding. They don’t support, they just criticize,” Lynch said. “The city does not help to get grant dollars or low-interest loans.”
Lynch said the foundation still maintains and pays taxes on the property every year, and said he and his foundation have a history of supporting development in the city, such as work at Dean Park, an exercise room at the Lawrence County YMCA and The Confluence.
Shenango China
Frye said code will continue to investigate and go after the former Shenango China property on the city’s West Side, which is owned by Canadian developer David Choi.
In the past, the city had applied to get state funding to possibly purchase the property from Choi, which never materialized.
However, the city and the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation did utilize a $200,000 United States Environmental Protection Agency grant to get technical assistance and a study done on some avenues the city can take to gain site control or work with Choi to get the property cleaned up.
Frye said those conversations are still ongoing, as well as further citations, stating the city could explore further options such as condemnation or even a conservatorship, stating because it is a private property, the city is not allowed to simply go in and clean the property themselves.
He did note that if the property were to be renovated, he would expect the cost to be upwards of $15 to $20 million.
When reached for comment, Choi said he has different ideas for the property.
These include putting in a new manufacturing metal plant, a local Christian school for different area churches, and an indoor community garden and market.
Choi said his ideas and funding were stalled during the pandemic, stating now that the pandemic is over, he is not only looking for federal and state funding and private investment but also local community support for his vision.
“We have to implement it. It’s a big project,” Choi said. “We’re doing the best we can.”
Choi said he also wants to work with the city to help with historical tourism based on historic places in town and on phrases such as the city being the “Fireworks capital of America.”
Cascade Park pool
Frye said at this time there is no further update regarding the former pool at Cascade Park.
In 2022, the United Way of Lawrence County, which has had a fundraising initiative for years to remodel and reopen the pool, presented a petition to have the city grant the United Way a 20-year lease for the pool.
The United Way has raised more than $200,000 since the pool closed in 2000.
City Councilman Eric Ritter said he would support giving full control of the pool over to the United Way, provided the United Way is responsible for all costs — including upkeep and insurance.
United Way CEO Gayle Young said she and other agency officials will be presenting an updated plan for their proposed project to council in the future.
“We continue to raise dollars to the campaign,” Young said. “We’re still financing for the Cascade Park pool project.”
Young said Ritter reached out to her regarding the proposed project, indicating a possible desire for council to be engaged on the matter.
