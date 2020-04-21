Statewide county jail suicide spate not hitting home

The Lawrence County jail for the past 10 years has taken every precaution possible to prevent suicide of inmates, according to its warden.
Brian Covert, who has been the warden since 2011 and was the acting warden a year before that, has seen only one incident under his watch, and that was on Nov. 2, 2010. That occurred in the jail's intake and booking area, where the 32-year-old female inmate, who died on her birthday, was on suicide watch. She had been jailed nearly a month earlier for endangering the welfare of children.
"I made some changes right before that one happened," Covert recalled. "I'd already put in place different procedures."
But no matter how many precautions you take, he said, "it doesn't take but three or four minutes, and if someone's really determined, it's almost impossible to stop them."
Across Pennsylvania, 23 inmates in county jails took their lives last year, and 104 have done so in the past five years, according to the state Department of Corrections.
More times than not, jail suicides and attempted suicides are usually involve hangings, or attempted hangings. Inmates will try to use sheets, shoestrings or anything they can find that will work, he said.He recalled one exception from when he was corrections officer, around 2006, when an inmate jumped from the top tier. The jail is all cement and steel.
The jail in its evaluation of an inmate can place him or her on suicide watch, and that person is housed in a cell in the booking area to be watched.
"All their clothes are taken, they get no shoes and they are given a special smock to wear," Covert said. The inmate also is given a special blanket that is thick and can't be ripped or rolled, and knots cannot be tied in it, and it is just slipped over them and attached with velcro, he said.
Inmates in general population, on the contrary, are issued standard jumpsuits and are allowed to wear socks, white underwear and regular shoes. No boots or steel toe shoes are allowed anywhere in the jail.
Inmates are placed on suicide watch, if they make certain concerning statements during evaluations, Covert said, emphasizing, "we err on the side of caution."
If an inmate indicates he is not feeling well and mentions possibly hurting himself, he is taken to the booking/intake area, he said. Then medical and mental health screenings are done, and a determination is made about whether the person is placed on suicide watch.
If it's at night, and no medical staff is present in the jail, the inmate is placed on watch until the next morning, until he can be reviewed.
The medical staff conducts a New York model intake screening, using an in-depth questioning that gives a point score.
The length of time an inmate is kept on suicide watch is determined by both the mental health worker and the doctor.
"No staff member can remove someone from watch," Covert said, adding that must be done by the medical staff or mental health worker.
"The safety of our staff and inmates is very important, first and foremost," Covert said.
He has seen a few attempted suicides among inmates, that have been caught by the vigilance of corrections officers. "If they see something out of the ordinary, such as the beginning stages of preparation, we have a process and procedure to follow."
Covert said that if a suicide should occur at the jail, the jail counselors debrief the offenders housed in the area where the incident occurred.
"We also have a grief counseling person come in for the staff, because it's traumatic event," he said. "And we follow up with anyone who needs further counseling."
"You do what you can, to prevent it, but if somebody's hellbent, chances are they're going to succeed," Covert said. "That's why you have policies and procedures in place to try to stop them."
