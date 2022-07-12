50 years after SCOTUS ruled death penalty cruel and unusual, race factors heavily in executions The U.S. Supreme Court ruled the death penalty unconstitutional 50 years ago, but a mere four years later the Court reversed that decision.

In a Pew Research survey of more than 5,100 adults from April 5-11, 2021, 60 percent favor the death penalty for people convicted of murder and 39 percent oppose it.

Eleven states have abolished the death penalty in the last 16 years — including Colorado, New Hampshire and Virginia. In recent years, legislative attempts to end the death penalty have occurred in Nevada, Utah and Ohio.

“What we’re seeing is that the death penalty in the United States is in a long-term decline. There are fewer states that have it, fewer county prosecutors are using it,” said Robert Dunham, executive director of Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC). “The major counties in the United States are electing reform prosecutors who don’t want to pursue the death penalty, and so it looks long-term as though the number of states carrying out death census is going to continue to decline.”

“There are a number of states that fit the profile of a state that is more likely to abolish the death penalty, but you can never say with any certainty which state is actually going to do it,” Dunham said. “I don’t think anybody expected that Virginia was going to abolish it last year, but people were pretty sure that Colorado was going to abolish it the year before.”

Virginia is the only Southern state that has abolished the death penalty.

“Unlike most of the rest of the country where there’s definitely a decline in the use of the death penalty and movements to abolish the death penalty, and the death penalty has been abolished in a lot of states in recent years, that hasn’t happened in Alabama. They’re still actively pursuing death sentences,” said Randy Susskind, deputy director of Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative.

Opponents of the death penalty say execution comes with risks, including the possibility of executing an innocent person.

Since 1973, at least 189 people who had been wrongly convicted and sentenced to death in the U.S. have been exonerated, according to DPIC. One in eight persons sentenced to death are exonerated.

“When we look at the exonerations nationwide last year, there were 13 cases that we’ve identified in which people were exonerated last year after having been wrongfully capitally prosecuted — the death penalty wasn’t necessarily imposed — or witnesses in their case testified falsely against them because they’ve been threatened with the death penalty,” Dunham said. “The wrongful use and the wrongful threat of the death penalty contributes to wrongful convictions beyond just those in which innocent people are set to death row.”

For example in Texas, Carlos Deluna was falsely executed in 1989 for the murder of a gas station attendant that was later learned to have been allegedly committed by an acquaintance who looked almost identical to Deluna, according to reports.

More recently, Melissa Lucio was scheduled to be executed April 27 in Texas for the 2007 death of her 2-year-old daughter. However, a stay was granted for execution allowing new evidence to be heard in court proclaiming her innocence.

So far in 2022, seven executions have been carried out in five states, and that includes in Alabama, where another execution is scheduled for July 28, that of a Black man for killing his girlfriend in 1994.

In Georgia, Virgil Presnell Jr. was set to be executed in Georgia this year for killing an 8-year-old and raping her friend 46 years ago. His execution was stayed.

Alabama and Georgia are the only states that do not provide counsel for death row inmates following a conviction.

Death penalty opponents also cite the time spent on and high cost of death row cases, including lengthy appeal proceedings, juror selections, court backlogs, heavy caseloads and evidentiary issues.

However, as the Pew survey indicated, many strongly support the death penalty. Proponents, such as Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, have stated that execution is justice for “heinous” crimes such as murder.

Yet, as of June 2021, 33 people wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death since the 1970s had waited 20 or more years to be exonerated, according to DPIC.

Anthony Ray Hinton, one of Alabama’s longest death row prisoners, of 30 years, was released from prison in 2015 after being falsely convicted of two capital murders.

“I think that the system is not reliable enough to administer something as final as the death penalty,” Susskind said. “People have been exonerated after being sentenced to death. There are people currently on death row who have claims of innocence and life without parole isn’t adequate punishment. But it’s basically reliability, racial bias, innocence, arbitrariness. There are lots of different factors why the death penalty shouldn’t be imposed.”

Execution can also be costly as it pertains to individual cells and staff needed to house and monitor a death row inmate, cost of execution drugs and staffing required to carry out an execution.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf in his 2015 moratorium on the death penalty sought to analyze its effectiveness, citing an a flawed system and endless cycle of court proceedings as well as ineffective, unjust and expensive.

Georgia’s last execution was in January 2020. Alabama has performed at least one execution yearly since 2016.