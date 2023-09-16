Gene Downing’s arthritis doesn’t like the cold — one of the reasons the former Eastbrook man gave up deer hunting.
“I got to where it was too difficult to walk through the woods in the cold weather,” the 71-year-old said last Saturday during the Sportsmen’s Show at New Beaver Borough Volunteer Fire Department.
A 1970 Laurel High School graduate who lives in Cochranton, Downing is among a growing number of Pennsylvania hunters who have given up the activity mainly due to age.
According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, hunters in the state numbered 1.3 million in the early 1980s. Overall general hunting license sales in 2020 were 887,221. From 2010 to 2020, resident adult license sales dropped from 647,242 to 577,140, while resident senior licenses climbed from 30,447 to 31,841 and resident junior/mentored youth licenses and permits fell from 114,274 to 92,738.
According to research by Duane Diefenbach, leader of the Pennsylvania Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit, the number of hunters in the state will decline by 17 percent by 2030 and 37 percent by 2040 to 512,263.
Duane Diefenbach attributes the drop to a combination of factors.
“Probably the biggest one is the aging boomer population,” said Diefenbach, referring to a generation defined as people born from 1946 to 1964.
“Once someone turns 65 years old, their participation in hunting really drops off,” he said. “(Hunting) license sales really decline after someone turns 65. A lot of Baby Boomers are coming up on that.”
Diefenbach said Pennsylvania is becoming more urbanized and young people are not getting into hunting because of other opportunities, including after-school activities.
Retired from Advanced Cast Products in Meadville, Downing started hunting at around 12 or 13 years old. Before moving away and then returning to the state, he has harvested about 20 deer.
“Ten years ago, I started hunting from a tree stand,” Downing said. “I’m at the point that I know it’s not practical to go anymore.”
He encourages people to get into hunting.
“If nothing else, get out into the woods,” Downing said. “They claim there are a lot of younger ones who aren’t getting into hunting anymore. They’re too damn busy playing with computers and iPhones.”
Two-tour Vietnam veteran Steve Bernardi of Ellport gave up hunting at age 70 because he was no longer physically capable. The 76-year-old suffers from neuropathy, leaving him with no feeling in his legs. He has a broken left ankle, takes medicine for gout and has Agent Orange and asbestos in his lungs.
“I’m loaded with Agent Orange,” Bernardi said.
Raised in Ellwood City, the 1966 Lincoln High School graduate who served in the Navy took about 20 deer over the years while hunting with a bow, muzzleloader and rifle. He took his first deer outside Koppel.
“It was a five-point,” Bernardi said. “I was happy to take my first buck. It was an exhilarating feeling.”
A former employee of U.S. Steel and Babcock & Wilcox, he enjoyed hunting.
“Just the thrill of being out here,” Bernardi said. “When you squeeze the trigger, it’s all work after that. You gotta drag (the dead deer), clean it, get it processed. I miss it.”
Calvin Sedgwick got into deer hunting in the mid-1970s, after serving in the Navy.
“It took me almost 20 years to harvest a deer,” said the 69-year-old from Fombell. “I shot at a lot of them.”
Retired from the VA Medical Center in Butler, Sedgwick gave up hunting in his late 50s.
“I wasn’t good at hunting, but I loved being in the woods,” he said.
Sedgwick is the commander of the American Legion Post 749, which co-hosted the sportsmen’s show in New Beaver.
With fewer hunters and a need to control the deer population, Diefenbach believes hunting opportunities will need “liberalized to increase the probability that a hunter is successful.”
“You can have longer seasons, where hunters can be more efficient, hunting with a rifle rather than a bow,” he said.
Diefenbach noted in Virginia hunters can take a second buck if they kill a doe.
“Virginia has found the call to earn a second buck tag has been really helpful,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.