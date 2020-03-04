Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court will rule on whether Jeffery L. Omelian, a Democratic House of Representatives candidate in the 17th Legislative District, will remain on the ballot for the April 28 primary after a petition challenge.
Two Mercer County residents have filed the objections.
Omelian, of Erie, filed petitions to run as the Democratic candidate in the race. Incumbent Parke Wentling, R-17, Hempfield Township, Mercer County, is seeking re-election on the Republican ballot.
Jamestown Mayor Esther McClimans and Vickie Poe of Greenville filed the exceptions to Omelian’s petition Feb. 25.
McClimans said in a phone conversation Tuesday afternoon that she doesn’t know Omelian well. She said a friend told her there might be a problem with his petitions, so she decided to challenge them.
“I’m a member of the Democratic Party,” Poe said Tuesday. “It was brought to my attention that there might be some inconsistencies. If it’s OK, and if he’s got everything down and he runs, it’s fine. I’m just tired of people not following the rules.”
A hearing was scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday in state Commonwealth Court in Pittsburgh. No update on the case was available by presstime.
The exceptions filed to Omelian’s petitions are the only challenges that would affect the ballots of Lawrence County voters, Lawrence County Director of Elections Ed Allison said.
Allison said legislative candidates are required to have 300 signatures of voters from their district and registered in their party to qualify for candidacy, and that Omelian’s petition had 326 signatures. At least 300 of the signatures will have to be ruled valid for him to be on the ballot in the April 28 primary.
The 17th Legislative District covers portions of New Wilmington Borough and Wilmington Township in Lawrence County, about 10 municipalities in Mercer County, including Wilmington Township; and larger areas of Crawford and Erie counties.
