In this Friday, April 26, 2019, photo, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights volunteer Angeles Rosales holds up a census campaign card at the coalition's office in Los Angeles. States are spending millions of dollars on outreach and promotion, connecting with nonprofits and working with cities in an effort to ensure that as many of their residents as possible are counted in the upcoming census. The likelihood that Hispanics and other immigrants could be scared off by a citizenship question has some states redoubling those efforts.