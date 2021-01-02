BY JOHN FINNERTY
CNHI HARRISBURG BUREAU
More than two weeks after the COVID-19 vaccine distribution began in Pennsylvania, only about 10 percent of the healthcare workers and nursing home residents and staff targeted in the initial phase of the state’s vaccination strategy have been immunized.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine has estimated there are about 1 million people in this initial group that will be offered the vaccine before the state moves onto a wider group that would include teachers, prison workers, and workers in PPE and food factories.
Levine said the vaccine distribution at hospitals has been slowed by the fact that it got underway just ahead of the Christmas holiday and the nursing home vaccination program just launched on Monday.
In a Wednesday press conference, Gov. Tom Wolf said that the state’s role in implementing the initial phase of vaccine distribution has been limited.
“The logistics go from the manufacturer to the institutions designated by the federal government,” Wolf said. “Their logistics systems are the ones being tested. The state is not directly involved.”
Levine said that it “is going to take some time” for the state to get through the health care workers and nursing homes before the distribution strategy refocuses on the other groups, which according to updated federal guidance would also include adults over the age of 75 who are living independently.
Levine said that the state will hire people to run vaccine clinics to immunize people when it comes time to begin distributing doses to people outside of the healthcare and nursing home settings. The funding for those clinics was included in the COVID relief bill signed into law by President Donald Trump last weekend, she said.
“Vaccinating hospital employees—as well as everyone who qualifies for the 1A phase — will take through the early part of 2021 to complete,” said Andy Carter, president and CEO of the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania.
More than one-quarter of the people in Phase 1A of the vaccine distribution plan are residents or staff of long-term care facilities, which are being targeted through a program by the federal Operation Warp Speed to use CVS and Walgreens pharmacies to give out the vaccine doses. The nursing home effort began Monday and was scheduled to target 126 nursing homes, about one-fifth of the nursing homes in the state.
“Our role is to make sure they have the correct list of nursing homes,” Levine said. “I’m sure they are going to do that as fast as possible but that mission started Monday, so it’s been two days,” she said on Wednesday.
Levine said state health officials are having a difficult time predicting how quickly the vaccine will be distributed to the people in the first phase of the vaccination strategy because it’s not clear how many doses of vaccine will be coming to Pennsylvania in the weeks ahead.
“This program does need to ramp up,” said Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Healthcare Association, the trade group representing nursing homes. Shamberg said that based on feedback from nursing home administrators who’ve been contacted by CVS or Walgreens to schedule vaccination distributions, more nursing homes will likely get vaccine doses next week than got them this week.
“What we’re hearing is that there are going to be a lot of clinics scheduled next week,” he said.
In most cases, the pharmacies have been able to vaccinate the majority of staff and residents at each nursing home in one day, he said. The pharmacy staff have been returning twice to each facility to provide vaccines to individuals who may not have been able to be at the facility on the original vaccination clinic, he said.
After the nursing homes, the pharmacies are scheduled to shift their focus to other long-term care facilities, like the roughly 1,200 assisted care facilities and personal care homes in the state.
In all, there are about 2,000 long-term care facilities in the state, with 123,000 residents and 145,000 staff members.
Pennsylvania has 154 acute care hospitals which directly employ more than 291,000 people according to the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania. In addition to the hospitals, doses have been going to community health centers and pharmacies, according to the Department of Health. Through Wednesday, 142 hospitals, health systems, Federally Qualified Health Centers, and pharmacies had received COVID-19 vaccine, with 58 locations expected to receive doses this week. Some of these facilities have previously received vaccine doses, and some are receiving vaccine doses for the first time.
Wednesday, Levine issued an order directing that hospitals set aside 10 percent of their vaccine doses to share with independent physicians and other healthcare workers not affiliated with hospitals.
“Since Pennsylvania does not have a public hospital system, our hospitals and health systems continue to assume a critical public health role in the COVID-19 response,” said Carter at the hospital association. “Hospitals are eager to be good partners with health care providers and EMS professionals to ensure that they gain access to this important vaccine,” he said.
