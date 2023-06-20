HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate declined by a tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4% in May, the lowest rate since records started being kept in January 1976.
The U.S. unemployment rate rose 0.3 percent from April to 3.7%. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 0.3 percent below its May 2022 level, and the national rate was up 0.1 percent over the year.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 1,000 over the month.
Resident employment rose by 9,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 9,000.
Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 7,900 over the month to a record high of 6,122,500 in May. This was the fifth month in a row jobs set an all-time high level.
Jobs increased from April in nine of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in professional and business services (plus-3,700), which rose to a record level.
Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 151,500 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education & health services (plus-47,800) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.
