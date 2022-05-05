FROM STAFF REPORTS
The Pennsylvania State Police have arrested one of their own.
Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski, who is assigned to the Philadelphia area, is suspended without pay and facing charges related to the possession of illegal controlled substances.
According to a state police news release, a U.S. postal inspector intercepted a parcel addressed to Czachorowski and obtained a federal search warrant. Upon executing the search warrant, the inspector and state trooper discovered 30 Oxymetholone pills and two vials of Trenbolone acetate, both steroids and Schedule III controlled substances. A search warrant executed on his residence turned up additional controlled substances.
Czachorowski enlisted in the state police academy in November, 2014, and is a member of the 141st cadet class. He is assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia. His suspension is pending the resolution of criminal charges against him.
He faces misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana and instruments of crime.
The charges were filed by the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Drug Law Enforcement Division in Chester County. Czachorowski is free on $7,500 unsecured bail.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
