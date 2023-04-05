Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jim Long has two children.
He said he constantly talks to his children, ages 14 and 12, about the risks and dangers of the modern internet landscape and social media.
“This is something I talk about with my kids all the time,” Long said. “One bad decision can change your life.”
Long also coaches high school basketball and has had tough conversations with members of the team about matters such as sexting.
Long, the community affairs officer for Troop D, spoke Thursday to parents at Laurel High School as part of a technology safety parent meeting about online predators, sexting and cyberbullying.
Long said all three of these issues happen in every community, whether or not people are aware of it.
The event was the idea of the Laurel Community Foundation and its executive director, Mike Krol, to be part of this school year’s theme of school safety.
“All of the members of the (foundation) board have kids in the school,” Krol said.
Long said when it comes to online predators, they are usually male, honest about being adults, target both males and females, are clear about their intentions and are attracted by certain behaviors.
He said through his years of experience and research, he finds many online predators want minors who show interest.
“They want compliance. They want a relationship that isn’t forced,” Long said.
Long said there are exceptions. He referenced a Wisconsin man who at 18 pretended to be an older male and extorted money from teenagers through photos. Long said don’t meet with these people or engage with them.
Some risk factors for online predators include sending mean or rude messages, sharing inappropriate photos, talking about adult subjects and visiting adult websites.
Long cited another example where a Pennsylvania student, by simply wearing a shirt that had her school’s logo on it, got the attention of an online predator.
This predator was able to not only find out who the student was and where she went to school, but was then able to determine when she entered and left the school during the day. That led to him picking her up and eventually she was found safe in Georgia.
“Even a selfie on a profile picture can put you in danger,” Long said.
Sexting
Long said the Pennsylvania legislature in recent years updated the Pennsylvania Crimes Code for sexting.
If minors knowingly transmit, distribute, publish or disseminate an electronic communication containing a sexually explicit photo of themselves, they can be charged with a summary or misdemeanor three offense.
They can also be charged with the same offense if they knowingly possess an image or video of a minor 12 years or older, while they can be charged with a second-degree misdemeanor if they attempt to coerce, intimidate, torment, harass and cause emotional distress to another minor with said pictures or videos.
The updates to the crimes code do not remove or replace child pornography charges, according to Long.
Long cited an example of five students in 2018 accused of distributing sexting images to each other at the Karns City Area School District in Butler County.
He said there are social consequences to sexting as well.
He cited Jessica Logan, an Ohio high school senior who died by suicide in 2008 after nude photos of her were leaked online.
Long said anyone who receives nude photos of minors to immediately report them to authorities and to never delete them until the investigation is concluded.
Long also encouraged parents to talk to their children about cyberbullying and warned students that what can be seen as non harmful or a joke to some can be viewed as offensive to another person online where there is “no context.”
Minors who cyberbully can face harassment charges, which are third-degree misdemeanors.
He said in addition to the national Cyber Tipline at cybertipline.com or 1-(800)-the-lost, there is the Pennsylvania Safe 2 Say anonymous tipline. This tipline can be called at (1-800) 723-2729, be viewed at safe2saypa.org, or via its mobile app.
Long said parents and guardians need to be aware of some of the most popular apps teenagers use, including TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram. He said there are four rules of social media they should follow: that it’s searchable, permanent, can be copied and has a global audience
Long said his picture for state police was used as part of an Eastern European police recruiting campaign without his knowledge.
“I don’t use any social media in my personal life,” Long said.
Long said teenagers should be careful about what photos they post online, as job recruiters and colleges look at social media pages.
