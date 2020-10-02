Pennsylvania’s tax revenue in the first three months of the 2020-2021 fiscal years is better than expected, according to estimates released Thursday.
State officials said the increase in revenue is a welcome development but stressed that the state still faces serious budget problems.
Pennsylvania’s state government collected $3.3 billion in general fund revenue in September, $248.7 million more than the Revenue Department had expected.
“Revenue collections are ahead of estimate to this point due to better than expected economic activity through the first quarter of the fiscal year. The department will continue to closely monitor the situation so that the Governor and members of the General Assembly have the latest information as it becomes available,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said.
The improved tax collections means the state’s fiscal shape is “less bad,” said state Rep. Frank Ryan, R-Lebanon County. “It’s not good, but it’s less bad.”
Gov. Tom Wolf has repeatedly warned about the looming budget crisis in calling for additional stimulus funding for the state from the federal government. The state has already received $4 billion in federal stimulus funding and the state hasn’t spent $1 billion of that stimulus funding.
State Rep. Stan Saylor, R-York County, the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, released an analysis that warned that despite the improved tax collections, the state government is still looking at a $4.6 billion shortfall in revenue for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
Last June, state lawmakers passed a five-month budget, meaning officials will need to finish the state’s spending plan in November.
Ryan said that focusing on the state’s lost revenue doesn’t tell the whole picture of the pandemic’s cost.
When the cost of the stimulus funding is included, the pandemic’s price tag for the state is close to $10 billion, he said.
Ryan added that the state’s efforts to reduce the financial strain have been hampered by the fact that the state hasn’t cut spending.
“We’ve got unbelievably difficult decisions to make,” he said.
For the first three months of the fiscal year, the state has gotten $9.9 billion in revenue for its general fund — $459 million or 4.9 percent percent more than state officials had predicted.
Increased sales and corporate taxes accounted for the biggest shares of the state’s improved tax collections, according to an analysis by the state’s Independent Fiscal Office.
