Food inspections in the city will now be overseen by the state.
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratory Services, effective June 12, will conduct the inspections of the 140 retail food facilities licensed in New Castle.
City Administrator Chris Frye said the city decided to turn over responsibility to the state following the resignation of former health officer Patrick McGuire in February.
“The department will recognize the expiration date for all existing licenses issued by the city,” said Stefanie Smith, the chief of food safety policy and programs for he PDA. “After such time, the facility must apply for renewal through the department. It shall be the responsibility of the city to notify existing facilities that PDA will be assuming licensing and provide establishments with the department’s application.”
Frye said he believes this move is in the best interest of the city and trusts the PDA will take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and quality of retail food establishments and that they are operating to the highest standards.
