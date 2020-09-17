HARRISBURG — The state Supreme Court sided with Democrats on Thursday and ruled that the state should accept late-arriving ballots and allow counties to set up drop boxes for voters to deposit mail-in ballots without using the U.S. Postal Service.
In a separate case, the courts also bumped the Green Party’s presidential candidate off the ballot in Pennsylvania.
Republican officials blasted the decisions.
“This ruling is not about ensuring fair elections – it is about allowing one party to steal this election,” Senate President Pro Tem Joseph Scarnati, R-Jefferson County and Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre County, said in a joint statement.
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican said the decision was “blatantly political” and increases the likelihood that the results of the November election will be delayed and disputed.
“Once again, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has decided that laws have no meaning,” he said.
The decisions come as the state grapples with how to make important changes to election law to better handle the flood of mail-in ballots expected as part of the Nov. 3 presidential election.
They could have huge implications in November. In 2016, the Green Party candidate for president Jill Stein got 49,941 votes as President Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 44,292 votes.
The Department of State released data last week showing that almost 20,000 ballots were rejected in the June primary for arriving too late and state officials have projected that there will be at least double the number of mail-in ballots in November as there were in June.
Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, said the ruling will make it easier to voters to participate in the election, so the ruling will provide reforms to improve the election law changes passed by the General Assembly last year, including the shift to allow no-excuse mail-in voting.
“It really makes access to voting in Pennsylvania better,” he said.
In a statement later Thursday, Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro said that based on the decision, “Today is an important day for voters’ rights in Pennsylvania.”
The June primary was the first opportunity Pennsylvania voters had to use mail-in voting without providing an excuse to get an absentee ballot and about 1.5 million votes were cast by mail.
County officials have warned that the number will increase dramatically in November due to interest in the presidential election.
In the decision, written by Justice Max Baer, the Supreme Court noted that the Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar had estimated that “more than three million” mail-in ballots are expected in the November election. The court ruled that counties should accept ballots that arrive within three days of Election Day.
The questions about allowing late-arriving ballots to count and whether to allow counties to use drop boxes loom large in light of warnings from the postal service that ballots mailed by people who apply at the state’s deadline for getting mail-in ballots likely won’t arrive on time.
Data provided by the Department of State showed that close to 20,000 mailed ballots were rejected for having arrived past the state’s deadline during the June primary.
The court’s move also comes as Gov. Tom Wolf and Republicans in the General Assembly have been in a stalemate over how to reform election law. The state House passed proposed election law changes that didn’t allow for counting late-arriving ballots or the use of drop boxes.
Baer said that allowing drop boxes makes sense in light of Act 77, which allowed voters to use no-excuse mail-in balloting. That law’s intent was “ to provide electors with options to vote outside of traditional polling places,” Baer wrote in the decision.
The move to allow late-arriving ballots is justified because of concerns about the pandemic and the potential that voters would be disenfranchised if the postal service’s delivery of ballots is too slow to get them to the election offices on time, Baer wrote,
In the June primary, the governor used an executive order to allow for late-arriving ballots to be counted in six counties that had been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The court concluded that it would be better to extend the deadline statewide.
“Voters’ rights are better protected by addressing the impending crisis at this point in the election cycle on a statewide basis rather than allowing the chaos to brew, creating voter confusion regarding whether extensions will be granted, for how long, and in what counties,” Baer wrote.
The state Supreme Court is just one front in the legal fight, though. The campaign of President Donald Trump and a group of Republican lawmakers had sued in federal court in a bid to stop the state from implementing some of the reforms covered in the state lawsuit.
In that case, U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan put the federal case on hold until Oct. 5 to allow state courts to consider the challenges filed before them.
