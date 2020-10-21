The General Assembly ended its fall legislative session on Wednesday without an agreement on how to spend $1.3 billion in leftover federal stimulus funding.
Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, and Democratic lawmakers have said the money should be used for things like small business grants, including those aimed at the state’s beleaguered restaurant industry, as well as help for families to cover child care costs and utility assistance for needy residents.
Republicans who hold the majority in both chambers have not embraced any of those proposals. Senate Republicans believe the money should be used to help the state balance its budget, Senate Majority Whip John Gordner, R-Columbia County, said Wednesday.
“We now have, on paper, a balanced budget without making cuts and without raising taxes. It would require us to use those (stimulus) monies,” Gordner said.
Lawmakers will need to return to the Capitol after the Nov. 3 election to figure out how to close out the budget for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2021. Faced with the uncertainty created by the pandemic, the General Assembly in May passed a five-month budget. That May spending plan allocated $2.6 billion in funding from the CARES Act but lawmakers set aside the $1.3 billion to see if they could get a clearer view of the pandemic’s impact and whether the federal government will provide more aid.
The federal government still may provide additional stimulus aid, Gordner said. Plans backed by both Democrats in the U.S. House and proposals backed by President Donald Trump would include more help for states, he said.
“I don’t believe any of us believe it’s coming before Election Day. It may come after Election Day,” Gordner said.
Lawmakers have until the end of November to determine how to divvy up the remaining stimulus funding.
House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County, said that there’s been no agreement on how to use the stimulus funding.
“Those are discussions yet to be had,” Benninghoff said. “The common focus is I think we are trying to use money the best we can to fund health care issues. We’ll have those discussions after we get through today,” Benninghoff said Wednesday afternoon.
Under Wolf’s plan, federal stimulus funding would be used to provide more than $300 million to make child care more affordable and $200 million for rent and utility assistance; $225 million for hazard pay for front-line workers and $325 for small business forgivable loans and grants for small businesses, including $100 million targeting the hospitality industry, which has been devastated by the state’s mitigation orders, shutting bars and limiting restaurants to 25% their normal capacity.
Senate Democrats have also called on their counterparts to back a plan to use the remaining stimulus funding for things like utility assistance for families, and to provide assistance to non-profits and small businesses.
“We are a long way from recovering what has been lost during the pandemic and sitting on $1.3 billion does nothing to help people who are hurting right now,” Sen. Vincent Hughes, D-Philadelphia, said. “We must drive dollars out to our existing and proven methods of distributing CARES funding immediately. Our families, workers, small business owners, and so many others are still struggling to get through this pandemic.”
Gordner said that if the federal government provides additional stimulus funding then there will be an opportunity to determine how those dollars should be spent.
“There is a tremendous amount of need out there,” Gordner said.
