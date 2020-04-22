The Ellwood City Medical Center's doors are still closed despite pleas from numerous western Pennsylvania officials.
In late March, state Reps. Aaron Bernstine (Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) and Joshua Kail (Beaver/Washington), both Republicans, drafted a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf last week asking the governor to use his executive powers to let the state Department of Health or local officials enter the hospital and take possession of any medical equipment that could be used during the fight against the coronavirus.
During an April 1 conference call, it was revealed the Army Corps. of Engineers, based out of Pittsburgh, entered the hospital two days earlier and completed an assessment. A decision from Harrisburg was expected within a week from the governor or state Department of Health.
However, more than two weeks have since passed with no official word coming from Wolf.
"The Wolf Administration is evaluating the need for alternate care sites in the midst of COVID-19," Nate Wardle, state Department of Health spokesman, said in an email Wednesday. "We are continuing to look at potential locations for alternate care sites as well, whether it be those that are state or federally assisted, using ambulatory surgical facilities, or other options as we move forward and determine whether our capacity is sufficient."
The Ellwood City hospital, which has been officially closed since Jan. 31, is now part of bankruptcy proceedings after a turbulent final months of oversight from owners Americore Health. The hospital's emergency room was first closed by the state before Americore furloughed all the facility's workers in December. Americore filed for bankruptcy on Dec. 30 and the case is being tried in the U.S Bankruptcy Court Eastern Kentucky District.
Bernstine and Kail's letter struck a hopeful cord with Ellwood City officials who have been fighting for months for the hospital's reopening.
The delay from Harrisburg comes because a majority of Pennsylvania's ICU beds are still available.
"So far, close to 37 percent of our ICU beds are still available for use," Wardle said in an email last week.
In Lawrence County, there are 60 positive cases of COVID-19, while six people have died, according to information from the state Department of Health through noon Tuesday. The health department started this week providing breakdowns by zip code of cases in addition to county-by-county information. By zip code, Ellwood City had 16 positive cases and 102 negative. UPMC Jameson in New Castle is the only operational hospital in Lawrence County.
