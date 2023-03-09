The Pennsylvania Senate, this week, passed a resolution that urges the United States Department of Agriculture include two percent and whole milk in the Nutrition Standards for the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.
The resolution was sponsored by state Sens. Michele Brooks (R-50), Elder Vogel (R-47) and David Argall (R-29).
The Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 restricted the consumption of whole milk in schools, as only fat-free and low-fat milk are allowed.
In the first two years after the legislation was enacted, 1.2 million fewer students drank milk with their lunch.
“We absolutely know that young people benefit from having access to 2% and whole milk, and all my colleagues in the Senate sent a message to the federal government that they need to stop intruding on the health of our children,” Brooks said. “Students should have every opportunity to begin making smart choices today that will benefit their health for the rest of their lives.”
According to Rob Barley, chairman of the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board, whole milk contains no more than 3.5 percent fat, which is necessary in the daily diet to support cell growth.
Other health benefits of milk include improved bone health, lower blood pressure and reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes.
