The state Senate on Tuesday confirmed the heads of the Department of Education and the Department of Labor and Industry — two agencies that were at the heart of much public scrutiny throughout the state’s effort to control the spread of COVID-19 and deal with the fallout of mitigation measures.
The Senate confirmed Noe Ortega by a vote of 44-6. He’d been serving as Acting Secretary of Education since former secretary Pedro Rivera resigned in October to become president of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster.
The Senate confirmed Jennifer Berrier by a vote of 45-5. She’d been serving as Acting Secretary since December when former Labor and Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak retired in December.
Earlier Tuesday, the Senate Education committee voted to forward Ortega’s nomination to the full Senate without making a recommendation. At that hearing, state Sen. John DiSanto, R-Dauphin County, had blasted Ortega over his “outright hostility” toward the state’s publicly-funded charter schools.
DiSanto said Ortega had expressed an “open disdain” for families who without access to charter schools would be “otherwise trapped in poorly performing school districts.”
State Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster County, the chairman of the Education Committee, pressed Ortega on whether or how the state will get schools to offer in-person instruction when school resumes in the fall.
Ortega said that even in areas hit hard by community spread of COVID-19 in-person instruction has been available since December.
“We’ve doubled down on efforts to move to in-person instruction,” he said.
The vote to forward Ortega’s nomination without a recommendation passed unanimously. Brittany Crampsie, a spokeswoman for Senate Democrats, said the Democrats on the Education Committee opted to support the committee vote to get Ortega’s nomination before the full Senate.
DiSanto was one of the six Republicans who later voted against confirming Ortega. The others were: state Sen. Cris Dush, R-Indiana County, state Sen. Scott Hutchinson, R-Venango County, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin County, state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York County, state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana County.
DiSanto, Hutchinson, Mastriano, Pittman and Ward also voted against confirming Berrier.
DiSanto also criticized Berrier during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Labor and Industry committee. DiSanto said many of the problems the Department of Labor and Industry had in dealing with the flood of out-of-work people seeking unemployment assistance during the pandemic business shutdowns occured before she became acting secretary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.