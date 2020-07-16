HARRISBURG — The state Senate on Wednesday approved two proposals that would change the state Constitution to limit the length of emergency declarations and begin electing Supreme Court justices and other state appeals court judges by region instead of statewide.
Both measures come amidst heightened tension at the Capitol as Republicans in the General Assembly have been pushing unsuccessfully to get the governor to reopen the state’s economy more quickly.
The House has already approved each proposed change. However, as proposed constitutional amendments, each measure would have to pass in each chamber twice in consecutive legislative sessions before being put before the voters in a statewide ballot referendum. That means the earliest voters could see it on the ballot would be in 2021.
Under Senate Bill 1166, the governor would need to get the General Assembly to approve any plan to continue an emergency declaration beyond 21 days.
The Senate passed SB 1166 by a vote of 33-17, with four Democrats joining the Republicans to support the change. Democrats voting in favor of the proposal were: Sen. James Brewster, D-Allegheny County, Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-Lehigh County, Sen. Andrew Dinniman, D-Chester County, Sen. Daylin Leach, D-Montgomery County.
Boscola said that the amendment wouldn’t change the Constitution until after the current pandemic is over, so she thinks the public should be given the chance to determine whether the change is needed.
State Sen. John Gordner, R-Columbia County, said the move to limit the length of emergency declarations is intended to restore the “balance of power” between the executive, legislative and judicial branches.
Gordner said that in addition to the pandemic emergency declaration, Wolf has repeatedly re-issued his emergency declaration to respond to the opioid epidemic. He first signed an emergency declaration to combat the opioid epidemic in January 2018.
Wolf first issued a 90-day emergency order in response to the coronavirus pandemic on March 6 and renewed it on June 3.
“I don’t think anyone believes that Wolf won’t extend the declaration” when this current 90-day order expires, Gordner said.
Democrats countered that the move to limit the governor’s authority would be a power-grab by Republicans.
Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny County, said the fact that Wolf had to announce restrictions on sales in bars and restaurants on Wednesday, four months into the state’s pandemic response, shows that 21 days isn’t sufficient.
The General Assembly tried to force the governor to end his emergency declaration through a resolution, but the state Supreme Court earlier this month ruled Wolf could veto that resolution — which he did.
State Sen. Katie Muth, D-Montgomery County, said that lawmakers could override Wolf’s veto, but they’d need support from Democrats to get the two-thirds majority needed.
“This is not about giving power to the people, it’s about shifting power to the party with the majority in the General Assembly,” she said.
JUDICIAL DISTRICTS
House Bill 196 would amend the Pennsylvania Constitution to change the way that appellate court judges are elected. The bill would divide the Supreme Court, Superior Court, and Commonwealth Court into judicial districts to ensure a broader range of regional interests are represented on Pennsylvania’s highest courts.
The legislation passed by a vote of 26-24 with two Republicans, Sen. Thomas Killion, R-Delaware County and Sen. Dan Laughlin, R-Erie County, and Sen. John Yudichak, an independent, siding with the Democrats.
“The experiences and perspectives of residents in Lancaster County differ from those experienced by residents in Erie, McKean, Susquehanna and certainly Allegheny and Philadelphia Counties,” said state Sen. Ryan Augment, R-Lancaster County. “These differences — the diversity of our commonwealth — should be reflected by the court as judges look through the lens of their personal experiences, judicial philosophy, and worldview to fairly apply the law.”
Members of the state’s appellate courts are elected via a statewide vote. As a result, more than half of all the members of Pennsylvania’s Superior Court and Commonwealth Court are from only two of the Commonwealth’s 67 counties, which represent only 21 percent of the state’s population, according to Senate Republicans.
Critics of the proposal say that the move to create judicial districts would give the General Assembly too much control over how judges are elected.
“Republicans in both houses of the PA General Assembly have supported an amendment to the Constitution of Pennsylvania that allows the Legislature to gerrymander elections to the appellate courts,” said Marc Stier, director of the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center, a think tank linked to labor organizations. “This will undermine the independence of the courts, and a vital part of the checks and balances that is central to American constitutional government will be compromised. This is a sad day for Pennsylvania,” he said.
