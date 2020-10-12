HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania reported its highest number of confirmed coronavirus infections in six months Saturday amid increased testing.
The Department of Health said Saturday that another 1,742 people tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, the highest case count since the 1,751 recorded April 10. As of Oct. 9, the 7-day average of daily tests was 14,688, compared with a 7-day average of 7,242 tests as of April 10, according to The COVID Tracking Project.
Lawrence County saw a jump of six cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, Pennsylvania health officials said. The county now is at 608 total cases, with 531 confirmed and 77 considered probable.
At UPMC Jameson, there are seven COVID-19 patients hospitalized, an increase of two. There are two COVID-19 ventilators in use, an increase of two.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were no new test results among employees or patients.
Cumulatively, 82 patients and 61 employees have tested positive for the virus. Eight people have died in these facilities.
Saturday’s information total brings the statewide total to 171,050 cases, officials said. Another 36 deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic began to 8,344.
On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf said he was “very concerned” about the rising numbers but added that the state was in a much better position to handle the virus than it was at the outset of the pandemic.
