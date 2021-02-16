From staff reports
Wintry weather expected Monday evening and overnight is already halting school for Tuesday across Lawrence County.
The National Weather Service Pittsburgh office is forecasting New Castle and Lawrence County to receive four-to-six inches of snow and ice. A winter storm warning has been enacted until 1 p.m. Tuesday.
By Monday evening, the Neshannock and New Castle school districts classes would be all virtual for the day, while Holy Spirit Academy is having a digital snow day. Beaver County Community College, which operates its Lawrence Crossing campus in Union Township, canceled classes beginning at noon Monday through Tuesday evening. Westminster College, meanwhile, planned to have its students attend classes virtually, with a return to in-person classes expected on Wednesday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Monday evening issued speed limit restrictions in Lawrence County on interstates 76 and 376, as well as Route 422.
The same storm blasted parts of Texas with frigid weather and forced it into an icy emergency Monday that knocked out power for more than 2 million people. The storm is part of a massive system that brought snow, sleet and freezing rain to the southern Plains and was spreading across the Ohio Valley and to the Northeast.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
