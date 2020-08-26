HARRISBURG — Health officials unveiled a new mobile coronavirus testing unit on Tuesday that will be able to test up to 250 a day, targeting minority communities that don’t have easy access to health care.
Known as CATE, Community-Accessible Testing & Education, the unit is equipped to conduct COVID-19 testing on-site at a mobile RV vehicle while also educating the public on how to stay healthy and safe.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said that the mobile testing unit will help overcome some of the challenges revealed by the research of the state’s COVID-19 Response Task Force for Health Disparity, which earlier this month released a report linking the health challenges that have long impacted minority communities to the devastating impact of coronavirus outbreaks in those communities.
Levine said that the work of that task force also introduced state officials with the community groups who lobbied to get the mobile unit.
Tuesday, the Health Department announced 561 new cases, bringing the total number of people who've tested positive for coronavirus in Pennsylvania to 130,035.
The state has been testing about 20,000 people a day for COVID-19, according to the Health Department. But Levine said the mobile unit will make it easier to get testing to people who may not be getting tested through the other sites.
George Fernandez, founder and CEO of the Latino Connection, a Harrisburg marketing firm, said that people in minority communities “have an uphill battle” in trying to get access to health care and the resources to protect themselves from COVID-19.
The 40-foot long mobile testing unit visited its first site in Littlestown, Adams County, on Monday.
The testing done on the mobile unit is being offered at no cost to the patient, Fernandez said.
Levine said the tests are going to be completed at the state lab, meaning results should be available in 24-48 hours.
The testing unit has 30 stops scheduled through the end of September, he said. Most of those stops are in southeastern and southcentral Pennsylvania, he said. The first two weeks the unit is focusing on Philadelphia and the surrounding counties, he said. The unit will then travel to other parts of the state, Fernandez said.
Any organization that would like to have the CATE unit visit, can make a request at: catemobileunit.com, he said.
Levine said that those who want to be tested for COVID-19 who aren’t near the mobile unit can check the Department of Health’s website for other testing sites at https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Symptoms-Testing.aspx.
