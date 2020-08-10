State review reveals missteps but no obvious mail-in voting fraud

HARRISBURG — About 1.5 million people submitted their votes by mail in the June Pennsylvania primary.
A state review of that process has found various miscues across the state, including:
•Ballots sent to the wrong address.
•Votes cast by people who’d been mistakenly mailed other voters’ ballots
•Votes delivered by methods county and state officials deemed illegal, including a care home administrator who delivered ballots and people delivering ballots for their spouses.
Even so, the report found no evidence suggesting that any of those incidents involved intentional fraud.
The revelations come as pressure mounts on state lawmakers, the Wolf Administration and county election offices to make adjustments to prepare for a November election in which Pennsylvania is expected to be a key swing state with officials bracing for an unprecedented flood of votes by mail.
That has the Wolf Administration calling for changes including a provision to allow counties to begin sending out mail-in ballots sooner and to allow the state to count mailed ballots that are postmarked by Election Day but arrive days later.
State Rep. Garth Everett, R-Lycoming County, the chairman of the House state government committee, said there appears to be support for making the changes proposed by the Wolf Administration.
With concerns about whether the postal service will be able to deliver the number of mailed ballots that could be cast in November, shifting the deadlines is important, he said.
“I don’t know that they will be better-prepared in November” than they were in June, he said. “we need to adjust to what they can do.”
The state House, on July 14, its last voting day before summer break, approved House Bill 2407, with the intention of potentially having the Senate amend the proposed election changes into it. By doing so, once the Senate approves the bill, the House can concur with a single vote, so the measure can more quickly get to the governor, Everett said.
The June primary was the first in which Pennsylvania voters could vote by mail without providing an excuse to get an absentee ballot. More than half of the votes cast in that primary were submitted by mail — 1.5 million, compared to 1.3 million votes cast in-person.
President Donald Trump has been a frequent critic of voting by mail and in June, his re-election campaign filed a federal lawsuit seeking to force the state to change the way it’s conducting voting by mail.
“Upending our entire election process and undermining ballot security through unmonitored by-mail voting is the single greatest threat to free and fair elections. To be free and fair, elections must be transparent and verifiable,” according to the lawsuit filed June 29 by the Trump campaign in U.S. District Court.
On Aug. 3 United States District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan ruled that three independent statewide groups — Common Cause, the American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP — can intervene to participate in the lawsuit.
“The court’s action recognizes the gravity of the Trump campaign’s unconscionable attempt to undermine mail-in voting, which unnecessarily puts Pennsylvanians at risk in the midst of a highly contagious and deadly pandemic,” said Sarah Brannon, managing director of the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project.
A hearing on the Trump campaign’s challenge is scheduled for Sept. 22, six weeks before the election.
The state’s expansion of mail-in voting was approved by bipartisan support last fall. The administration of Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, on July 31, took steps to make mail-in voting even more accessible by pledging to cover the cost of mailing ballots.
“Our goal is to make voting as accessible, safe, and easy for eligible voters as possible,” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said. “Mail-in or absentee voting with prepaid postage means Pennsylvanians can vote from the comfort of their own home, without having to make a trip to the post office to buy a stamp, during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
STATE REVIEW
The review of the primary by the Department of State, which oversees elections, found that statewide, 3,288 ballots were sent to the wrong address, 3,000 of them in Allegheny Cpunty, where there were 185,379 ballots cast by mail.
Ballots were sent to the wrong addresses in nine other counties: 235 in York; 19 in Columbia, 11 in Perry, eight in Northumberland, three in Union County, two in Bedford and Indiana counties, and one in Lackawanna and Lycoming counties.
The state review said that in Allegheny County, the mis-addressed ballots were returned to the county as undeliverable and the county was able to reissue about 1,500 new ballots, but “in some cases the undeliverable ballots arrived too late for the county to reissue ballots,” according to the state’s review.
In the other counties, the errors were blamed on a variety of factors, including confusion by the voter over how to include an apartment number on the online application for a mail-in ballot; ballots being put in the wrong envelopes by election workers; and “mail delivery errors.”
The state documented just three cases — in Erie, Lackawanna and Schuylkill counties — in which voters cast ballots that didn’t belong to them, and said that in each case county officials prevented the ballots from being included in the election count.
“In each of these three cases, the person who voted the ballot received it in error, and in each case county election officials voided the ballots and re-issued them to the appropriate voter,” according to the state’s review, which added that county officials in Erie, Lackawanna and Schuylkill counties had all concluded that the voters had returned the ballots in error and that the incidents “did not appear to be willful nor attempted fraud.”
In addition to those incidents, the state review also found that there were 153 ballots that weren’t submitted by the voter or by mail. Most of those ballots, 117 of them, were “delivered on behalf of voters with disabilities by 39 duly designated agents,” according to the state report.
The state report concluded that the 36 remaining cases involved confusion over who’s allowed to deliver ballots. For instance, a home care administrator in Mercer County delivered the ballots of nine residents only to have the county reject them, according to the state report. In Lycoming County, election workers accepted ballots submitted by 20 spouses of voters, rather than by the voters themselves. The state report doesn’t explain what happened in the other seven cases.
The state’s analysis did note that there were fewer reports of significant incidents in the June primary, despite the expansion of mail-in voting “than reported in many comparable prior elections.”
LEGISLATIVE FIXES?
The increased number of mailed-in ballots led to delayed election results in some parts of the state, including in counties big and small.
Fayette County didn’t conclude its vote count until June 22, three weeks after the election, according to the state review. Philadelphia and Allegheny County wrapped up their vote counting on June 17, according to the report. Crawford County did so on June 18.
With those delays in the June primary, lawmakers have acknowledged that there must be changes to make counting of mail-in ballots a smoother process or as state Sen, Katie Muth, D-Montgomery County, said in July 24 hearing, “it’s going to be a circus.”
The state report suggested a number of potential fixes that could help, such as allowing counties to mail ballots to voters sooner so there is more time for them to be returned.
Counties are now required to mail ballots two weeks before the election.
The Department of State is recommending that the counties should be allowed to begin sending the ballots out at least 28 days before the election.
The department also recommended that the state accept ballots that are postmarked by Election Day, even if they arrive after polls close. Wolf used an executive order to allow late-arriving ballots to be counted in some counties that were hit hard by coronavirus. But otherwise, under current law, mailed-ballots must arrive by the time polls close to be included in the count.
The state also recommends that counties be allowed to begin preparing mailed-ballots for counting earlier.
The reforms suggested by the Department of State seem to enjoy broad support, Everett said.
Everett said that moving to allow for counties to prepare ballots sooner should help get results more quickly. Those preparation steps include things like removing the ballots from the envelopes they were mailed in, checking the signatures, and making sure the ballots are ready to be run through the counting machine.
When counties are dealing with hundreds of thousands of ballots those steps eat up precious time if they can’t begin until Election Day, he said.
Everett said that one proposal to ensure the security of the process would be to require that those pre-counting steps are video-recorded so that there is confirmation that all of the ballots have been handled properly.
POLITICAL IMPLICATIONS
Andres Aonzola, a spokesman for the state Democratic Party, said that the state review reaffirms that voting by mail is safe and appropriate.
“The Department of State confirmed what a number of independent studies have already concluded: fraud is nearly non-existent and should not be used to call into question the accuracy or validity of our elections for partisan gain,” he said.
Everett said that he’s had conversations with other Republicans who worry that Democrats are going to get better voter participation from mail-in voting.
“I know there’s some buyer’s remorse” over the state’s move to expand voting by mail, he said.
He thinks Republicans should focus on making sure their supporters vote, whether it’s by mail or in person.
“It’s a tool that can be used by anyone,” he said.
State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin County, has been a vocal critic of the state’s efforts in implementing voting-by-mail..
Mastriano said the state’s review of the primary didn’t convince him that the election will be as secure as it should be.
He said the suggestion that people should be voting by mail instead of going to the polls out of health concerns “is a false narrative.”
Even so, like Everett, he said that Republicans shouldn’t dissuade their supporters from using mail-in voting.
“We’re making a mistake if we don’t get people to vote, either in-person or by the mail if they’d rather,” he said.
