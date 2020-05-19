State restaurant group offers key resources

With the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying restrictions on restaurant operations, John Longstreet has been thrust into an important role serving the state’s restaurant owners and employees.
Longstreet is president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, a trade agency that, during normal times, can be invisible to all but the hospitality industry’s insiders. But with the pandemic affecting restaurants, the association has taken on a key role advocating and advising its members.
“Our industry has known rough financial times. A lot of us thought it might be like what the hotel industry went through after 9/11,” he said, referring to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. As time passed, it became apparent there was no comparison.
“This is much worse.’’
The association is based in Harrisburg, but Longstreet is no stranger to the Shenango Valley — he worked as CEO of Quaker Steak & Lube from 2010 to 2014. Longstreet took his present position with the association shortly after leaving the Sharon-based restaurant chain. Founded in 1937, the Harrisburg trade association has 7,500 members. Like most of the nation, hotels, and particularly restaurants in the state have been decimated by the pandemic.
There’s no way to sugarcoat the association’s assessment of the restaurant industry in Pennsylvania.
Statewide, the hospitality industry employs more than 700,000 people. PRLA found that since the beginning of the pandemic, 96 percent of restaurants in the state reported they laid off or indefinitely furloughed employees. The average reduction of total staff statewide was about 85 percent.
Even more gruesome, early into the pandemic Longstreet publicly said 30 percent of all the restaurants in the state wouldn’t survive the financial strain — they would be gone for good.
“I was criticized by people for saying it would be that bad,’’ he said. “And now most people are saying that’s conservative.’’
As COVID-19 unfolded, Longstreet and the association quickly worked to set priorities.
“The first thing we did was to help those employees who were out of work,’’ he said. “We wanted to be sure people out of work could get registered with unemployment and get new jobs.’’
PRLA created a relief fund for the first 1,000 applications of those who lost jobs in the hospitality industry. Each grant recipient got $250 from the fund. Additional applications will be accepted as donations are brought in.
The association also had to focus on restaurant owners. Longstreet said most of them are operating on a razor’s edge even when things are humming along.
“They don’t have six months of money in reserve. They don’t even have two weeks of money in reserve,’’ he said.
Most restaurants in the state haven’t been able to offer sit-down dining for two months, with the pandemic restrictions forcing them to offer only takeout and delivery service.
“And those takeout orders are only getting them between 30 to 45 percent of the revenue that they had before all of this started,’’ Longstreet said.
The association is suffering right along with its members, he said — it has suspended membership dues indefinitely.
“We know how critically low the cash flow has been for our members,’’ he said.
One of the association’s services — informing members — has been a key benefit, said Laura Ackley, general manager of Buhl Mansion Guesthouse and Spa, and Donna’s Diner in Sharon, and director of marketing for Tara, A Country Inn, in Clark. The Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association has continually updated its website to keep members informed on happenings in the industry and efforts to improve the situation.
“PRLA was my go-to source of information,’’ Ackley said. “Like clockwork, I got an email every day from them with legislative updates, Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board updates, information on lobbying efforts, best practices and guidelines.’’
Mirroring others in the hospitality trade, Ackley said she has used the association’s guidance to gradually reopen the properties she oversees.
Donna’s Diner reopened last May 8 for takeout and curbside pickup. Tara reopened the same day for overnight lodging, with its Stonewall’s Tavern restaurant providing room service meals for Tara and Buhl Mansion guests. Buhl Mansion opened its doors Thursday just for overnight stays, because its spa isn’t yet allowed to reopen.
Over the past two months, Ackley said she has found in normal times that people don’t always appreciate the benefits that industry associations provide.
“However, under the new normal surrounding COVID-19, PRLA’s support, advocacy, knowledge and ability to keep us informed of the moving target regarding rules and regulations was invaluable,’’ she said on Thursday. “I’ve reached out to them a few times, most recently just this morning, and they are amazingly responsive.”
Longstreet said the organization has opened its website to non-association members to help all restaurants get access to information that might help keep their businesses afloat.
The association has also offered guidance to help businesses access government aid.
As the state begins the process of reopening through Gov. Tom Wolf’s “red-yellow-green” protocols, Longstreet said the association is in direct communication with the administration on how to allow restaurants resume serving meals in their dining area.
He acknowledged the state won’t allow at the start for restaurants to use their entire dining areas. Under the yellow designation, restaurants can allow takeout and delivery but no interior dining.
“We understand that safety comes first,’’ Longstreet said. “We want to help develop standards that are safe and sensible.’’
He wouldn’t speculate on an exact timetable when the state would allow restaurant seating for counties like Mercer now in the yellow phase. But he indicated it would be measured in weeks, not months.
“I would be shocked if the state didn’t allow restaurants to open up there in two months,’’ Longstreet said.
Lawrence County is among 24 northwestern and north-central Pennsylvania counties that were allowed to partially reopen certain businesses, such as retailers, as part of moving into the yellow phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s “red-yellow-green” reopening protocol. Restaurants in these counties can offer takeout but no interior dining.
