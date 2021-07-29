From staff reports
Pennsylvania Health officials registered 1,088 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the first time in two months with more than 1,000 new cases.
Thursday's total is the largest statewide increase since May 26 when 1,127 new cases were registered. The last time Department of Health officials announced more than 1,000 new cases was May 28.
There were eight confirmed cases and seven probable cases reported in Lawrence County. The death count stayed at 218.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,816 cases (5,593 confirmed, 2,223 probable).
In Lawrence County, 34,244 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 77 from Wednesday.
There have been 33,616 full vaccination doses administered, up 31 from Wednesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,696,591, which is 62.5 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 5,898,703 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are two COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state also reported 1,088 cases and four new deaths in Thursday's report, bringing the respective totals to 1,223,390 and 27,842.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of July 16 to July 22 increased to 2.6 percent from 1.7 percent.
