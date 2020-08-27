State Rep. Chris Sainato is urging officials to issue a new round of grants under the COVID-19 hazard pay program.
Many frontline workers were excluded from the first, Sainato said.
In a letter to Dennis Davin, secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development, Sainato and several colleagues wrote that workers who were considered essential in March and April are struggling to understand why they have been excluded from that category now.
“As chairman of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, I work with EMTs, with firefighters and police,” Sainato said. “When residents were asked to stay in and limit exposure, these frontline heroes were the ones going in day after day, despite huge risks to themselves and their families. Yet they were left out of the hazard pay program, along with nurses, healthcare workers and so many others.
“If we were calling these workers essential then, why were they suddenly hung out to dry when it came time to reward their courage and dedication? These first responders and other frontline workers have given everything to keep us safe — and they’re still at it. This is no time to pass them by. It’s time to do something for these heroes.”
