Citing an urgent need to fight back against "the destructive liberal agenda in Harrisburg," Aaron Bernstine announced Sunday he will run for reelection this year, seeking a fourth term in the state House of Representatives.
“We are in the heat of a war to preserve our freedoms and constitutional rights in Pennsylvania, and the Harrisburg political class on both sides are to blame," Bernstine said. "I was on the front lines fighting against the governor’s shutdowns and stood up to every attempt at weakening our rights. I am proven and tested in tough battles, and with so much at stake, I look forward to charging ahead on behalf of the hard-working folks in Lawrence and Butler counties.”
Bernstine said he has been an advocate for the unborn. Using his position on the House Health Committee, he has supported all efforts to ban abortion. Recently, he has challenged abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected and those which target a diagnosis of Down Syndrome.
He has been an active leader on Second Amendment issues and championed constitutional carry legislation through the General Assembly, which would have removed the requirement to obtain a permit to carry a concealed firearm for law-abiding gun owners.
A fiscal hawk, Bernstine has declined pension plans and perks he says were designed by career politicians and has pushed for constitutional spending limits known as the Taxpayer Protection Act. He has been one of few Republicans to consistently vote against state budgets due to excessive spending and successfully got a bill signed into law that eliminated the asset tax.
“Harrisburg has too many tax-and-spend politicians," Bernstine said. "I will continue to expose their fraudulent accounting practices which attempt to hide the fact that they are spending more of your money, will fight any attempt to raise taxes or fees, and push to permanently curb chronic overspending that consistently hurts families.”
Among his other accomplishments, Bernstine has authored legislation to keep criminals behind bars when they commit violent acts while incarcerated, as well as bills to address Pennsylvania’s nursing shortage and provide greater access to affordable in-home care for seniors.
Bernstine cited restoring election integrity as a top priority, recently winning a lawsuit that asked the court to strike down Act 77 and rule no-excuse mail-in voting unconstitutional.
“Gov. Wolf and his liberal allies on the state Supreme Court corrupted Act 77 and used it to destroy the integrity of our elections in 2020," Bernstine said. "I have and will continue to use every available tool in the arsenal to fix our broken election system.”
Bernstine represents House District 10, but will be running in House District 8 in 2022 under the state’s newly approved House district maps. He is a small business owner and farmer who lives in New Galilee with his wife, Ilia, and son, Dierks.
The newly drawn 8th District includes the following Lawrence County municipalities: the townships of Little Beaver, Perry, Plain Grove, Scott, Slippery Rock, Washington, and Wayne; and the boroughs of Ellport, Ellwood City (Lawrence County portion), Enon Valley, New Beaver, Volant and Wampum.
Other parts of the district include, in Butler County, the townships of Brady, Center, Clay, Connoquenessing, Forward, Franklin, Lancaster, Middlesex, Muddycreek, Penn, and Worth, and the boroughs of Connoquenessing, Portersville, Prospect, West Liberty and West Sunbury.
