State removes one death from county COVID-19 total

HARRISBURG — Lawrence County saw no increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday while Pennsylvania went above 37,000 cases.
Lawrence County is reporting 61 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the state Department of Health, while negative tests increased to 585 from 550.
The Department of Health also reported five county coronavirus deaths in its Thursday update. Prior to Thursday, it had listed six deaths. Statewide, the department slashed Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 death toll on Thursday by 201, saying probable deaths it had previously included in the count were eliminated after further investigation.
Statewide, there was an increase of 1,369 positive cases to 37,053 total and 1,421 confirmed deaths, down from 1,622 reported a day earlier.
The department is continuing to work to increase the types of cases that are being added to the death case counts. More information will be provided on probable deaths during the secretary’s press briefing. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 142,061 patients who have tested negative to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 5,679 resident cases of COVID-19, and 673 cases among employees, for a total of 6,352 at 408 distinct facilities in 39 counties. Out of our total deaths, 849 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
By zip code, Lawrence County’s positive and negative case breakdown is as follows:
16037 (Harmony): Between 1-4 positive, 51 negative
16051 (Portersville): 0 positive, 22 negative
16057 (Slippery Rock): 6 positive, 80 negative
16101 (New Castle): 17 positive, 222 negative
16105 (New Castle): 11 positive, 97 negative
16156 (Volant): Between 1-4 positive, 12 negative
16116 (Edinburg): Between 1-4 positive, 11 negative
16112 (Bessemer): Between 1-4 positive, 8 negative
16123 (Fombell); Zero positive, 12 negative
16142 (New Wilmington): Between 1-4 positive, 31 negative
16143 (Pulaski): Between 1-4 positive, 13 negative
16102 (New Castle): Between 1-4 positive, 29 negative
16141 (New Galilee): Zero positive, 5 negative
16117 (Ellwood City): 16 positive, 104 negative
16157 (Wampum): Between 1-4 positive, 14 negative
16120 (Enon Valley): Zero positive, 10 negative
The Department of Health redacts information when positive or negative tests are four or below, listing those zip codes as only “between 1-4.”
