State relaxes exposure rules for vaccinated people

The state Department of Health updated its guidance Friday to say that individuals who’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID don’t need to quarantine if they’re exposed to others who have the virus.
The state’s limits on out-of-state travel, and the requirement that travelers quarantine or get tested if they travel, remain in place, said Lindsey Mauldin, a senior advisor in the Department of Health.
“We know that Pennsylvanians are eager to get vaccinated and be further protected from COVID-19,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “As the CDC continues to update guidance for individuals who are fully vaccinated, we will follow their lead. I want to stress, though, that regardless of vaccination status, individuals who are showing new or unexplained symptoms of COVID-19 still need to isolate and be tested for COVID-19.”
Under the updated guidance, people who have had both doses of a two-dose vaccine, or one dose of a single-dose vaccine, do not need to quarantine after exposure to another person with COVID-19 if they meet all the following criteria:
• They are fully vaccinated (i.e., more than two weeks following receipt of the second dose in a two-dose series, or of one dose of a single-dose vaccine);
• They are within three months following receipt of the last dose in the series; and
• They have remained asymptomatic since the current COVID-19 exposure.
"This does not mean the vaccine is only effective for three months, but rather that it is unclear how long immunity from the vaccine will last," Beam said. The CDC is using what is known about natural post-infection immunity and limiting the quarantine guidance to 90 days at this time while additional research is conducted, she said.
This guidance applies to the general population, including businesses, schools and some healthcare settings as a way to alleviate staffing shortages. It does not apply to patients or residents in healthcare settings. Close contacts who have not been fully vaccinated, or who do not meet all of the above criteria, must follow existing quarantine guidance.
Mauldin said that state officials have been discussing whether to change mitigation orders, including the requirement that out-of-state travelers quarantine in light of the growing number of individuals fully-vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the Department of Health’s data, almost 650,000 Pennsylvanians have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
She offered no timeline on when those mitigation orders might be relaxed or changed.
“At this point, we’re just focused on that distribution plan” for getting more Pennsylvanians vaccinated, she said.
In a statement, the Department of Health noted that it’s following CDC guidance in continuing to discourage nonessential travel “even for people who are fully vaccinated,” in part because it’s still unclear how effective the vaccines will be in protecting against new strains of the coronavirus.
By the numbers
Mercer County has averaged 15.1 new case reports per day for the last seven days, with a total of 106 reported positive tests from Feb. 21 to 27, according to data released by the state Department of Health.
The county had more than 106 new cases on eight days in December and one in January.
Over the last two days, the county reported one new fatality, on Feb. 21. The county has not reported a COVID-19 death since Feb. 22.
Nationally, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,828 deaths Saturday, and the seven-day averages for daily fatalities and new cases are both declining after ticking upward toward the end of last week.
The seven-day average for new cases was at 67,176 and fatality averages was down to 2,077.
Pennsylvania had 84 fatalities in a two-day span, which barely exceeded the one-day total of 81 for last Thursday.
Hospital preparedness
The number of COVID-19 patients admitted for hospital care fell to 1,720 Sunday, a 9.3% decrease since Friday. Intensive care unit occupancy decreased to 374, a 7.2% decline in the last two days.
Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that 211 COVID-19 patients used ventilators Sunday, continuing a steady decline.
Two-week averages for hospital admissions were at 2,033.3 a day, continuing a march toward a 2,000 average the state hasn't had since Nov. 16.
ICU bed availability across the state has been 778.4 per day over the last 14 days, turning upward after a slight drop last week. That figure is the highest 14-day rolling average since Nov. 17.
Ventilator use per day has been 242.9, the most positive number since Nov. 20.
