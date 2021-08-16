State pushes for more COVID testing and vaccine clinics on campus

The state is urging vaccine providers to work with schools and colleges to set up vaccine clinics for students and is offering schools access to free in-school COVID testing to detect when COVID outbreaks hit campus.
The announcement Monday came just as schools and universities are set to resume classes, with state and local officials pressing to offer in-person learning after many students spent much or all of last year studying online.
Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam on Monday signed an order directing vaccine providers to establish vaccine clinics in schools and on college campuses if asked to do so by the school or university.
If the vaccine provider approached by the school or college can’t set up a clinic to serve the students, staff and students’ family members, then the Department of Health will help identify another vaccine provider to do it, Beam said.
In addition, the state has awarded an $87 million contract to Concentric by Ginkgo Biowork to offer the in-school COVID tests for the 2021-2022 school year, Beam said.
Concentric by Ginkgo operates statewide programs in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Arizona, North Carolina, and other states. The program has already been piloted in the state and is immediately accepting sign-ups from schools and districts.
“Students and teachers across Pennsylvania are looking forward to returning to their classrooms for the new school year – let’s do everything we can to make sure they are safe while teaching, learning, and growing together,” said Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “We encourage Pennsylvania’s schools to continue to coordinate COVID-19 vaccination clinics and participate in the free COVID-19 testing program to help protect their communities and maintain healthy conditions,” he said.
For K-12 schools that participate, pooled testing will be performed weekly to identify and prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the schools. The turnaround time for testing results is 1-2 days after testing.
Beam said that the testing program is intended to quickly detect when COVID is present in school so that steps can be taken to stop its spread.
Participating in the testing program would be voluntary and local school districts would have to opt in to get the testing, she said.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said that Pennsylvania “is leading the pack” in finding ways to collaborate to do everything possible to slow the spread of COVID in schools.
“We know that if we can vaccinate those who are 12 and older, as soon as possible, it's more likely that students will be able to have in-person learning uninterrupted, it's more likely that students could get engaged with those extracurricular activities that they've been missing, in many cases, for over a year and a half, and it's more likely that our students can get back on the field and play sports and just engage as students,” Cardona said.
The Department of Health says 22.2 percent of children, ages 10-14, have gotten at least one dose of COVID vaccine and 17.4 percent of children in that age group have been fully vaccinated. But under current CDC guidelines, only people 12-and-older can be vaccinated.
In the 15-19 age group, 44 percent have gotten at least one dose of COVID vaccine and 37.4 percent are fully vaccinated. Among young adults, ages 20-24, 46.1 percent have gotten at least one dose of COVID vaccine and 40 percent are fully vaccinated.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that 80 percent of adults in the state have gotten at least one shot of the COVID vaccine and 64.3 percent of adults are fully vaccinated.
The Wolf Administration has been pressing to get more people vaccinated to slow the spread of COVID, Last week, Wolf announced that state employees in health care facilities or congregate care facilities -- including state prisons -- must get vaccinated or begin undergoing regular COVID tests.
Dan Egan, a spokesman for the state Office of Administration, said state officials couldn’t immediately say how many state employees opted to get vaccinated based on Wolf’s vaccinate or test decree. Employees have until Sept. 7 to get vaccinated, so the state will have better data on employee participation by then, he said.
The number of people getting vaccinated has begun to accelerate amidst growing concern over the renewed spread of COVID after stagnating for much of the summer, state data shows.
Monday, the state said that over the last seven days, an average of 14,900 people a day had gotten a COVID vaccination shot. That’s up from 13,200 a day on Aug. 6, and 11,200 a day on July 23.
