HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board on Sunday instructed all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers to remove Russian-made products from shelves as a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine.
Russian-made Special Order products are also no longer available.
Although some producers give their vodkas Russian-themed monikers and marketing because many consumers often associate vodka with Russia, few products carried by Fine Wine & Good Spirits are actually sourced from Russia. In fact, only two products stocked in stores — Russian Standard and Ustianochka 80-proof vodkas — and about a half-dozen Special Order brands come from Russia.
“As of today, these products will no longer be sold or procured by the PLCB,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden.” Given the evolving political-economic climate, it’s just the right thing to do.”
The PLCB will not be restricting sales of Russian-branded products that are not sourced from Russia, as doing so could unfairly and adversely impact those brands.
