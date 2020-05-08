HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania has gotten permission from the federal government to provide a one-time $370.50 payment to parents of each child who receives free or reduced school lunch to cover the cost feeding kids while schools are closed.
The benefit will go to families of 958,000 school-aged children and are intended to offset the costs of feeding the children meals they would have gotten at school from the time schools closed in mid-March to the end of the school year, said Lisa Watson, deputy secretary for the Office of Income Maintenance within the Department of Human Services. All families in which the children are approved for free-or-reduced lunch at school will receive the benefit, she said.
Watson said the state received approval for the program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday. The payments will be added to the Electronic Benefit Transfer cards used to distribute Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments. Families who don’t already have any EBT card will receive one for the school-lunch benefit payment, Watson said.
The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program is a joint effort between the Department of Human Services and the Department of Education.
Parents will not need to apply for the benefit, she said. The first payments are expected to go out in about 15 business days.
Anti-hunger advocates had been hoping the state would roll out this type of program, said Ken Regal, executive director of Just Harvest, based in Pittsburgh.
While some school districts have been distributing meals to help feed students when the school cafeterias aren’t available, most families can’t regularly access those food distributions, he said.
When schools have offered meals, the service “reaches a fraction of those who were getting breakfast and lunch at school every day,” Regal said.
The New Castle Area School District and Cray Youth and Family Services, both agencies that distribute meals and food to large numbers of underprivileged families, say they will not curtail their efforts to feed children during the COVID-19 crisis.
The New Castle Area School District, because of its large number of low-income residents, already provides free breakfasts and lunches to all of its student population under the state guidelines. During the school shutdown, those meals are distributed from 13 locations in the district on specified days and times. The district’s expense for that program is reimbursed by the state Department of Agriculture.
Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio and food service director Jeremy Bergman both emphasized that the free breakfasts and lunches, distributed since the school shutdown May 16, are balanced, nutritional meals, and regardless of this one-time government payment, the district will continue to provide those meals.
The district also will continue to provide the free dinners distributed from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays to families from the high school parking lot, which are paid for by community donations, DeBlasio said.
“It doesn’t affect our programs,” she said of the allocation to families. “We are providing good, wholesome, nutritional, well balanced meals and we will continue to do so.”
The families can use the government-issued benefit to supplement that food on weekends, she added.
The benefit also will not affect the food being distributed to needy families by Cray Youth and Family Services, according to its executive director, Don Kemerer. The agency buys food from the Pittsburgh Food Bank, and in March and April, combined, Cray has provided boxes of groceries that equals nearly 10,530 meals during March and April.
The boxes distributed to the families provide them with breakfast lunch and dinner for four days, he said.
“We give a box of food a week or more to families,” Kemerer said, noting that the recipients are any families enrolled in any Cray-related program, be it the school, Children & Youth Services and any other branch, except for foster care.
“We’ll do it as long as we need to do it,” he said.
(New Castle News reporter Debbie Wachter contributed to this story.)
