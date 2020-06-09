HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday announced that the state will use $225 million in federal stimulus funding to help small businesses survive the pandemic business shutdown.
Wolf made the announcement minutes after Labor and Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak said that 2.5 million Pennsylvanians have filed first-time unemployment claims due to the shutdown.
“As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and shift our focus toward reopening our commonwealth, we need to help all Pennsylvanians recover. We need to provide assistance for those who were hurt by the pandemic and the resulting economic downturn,” Wolf said. “This new program will provide direct support to impacted businesses to cover operating expenses during the shutdown and the transition to reopening.”
Oleksiak said that since March 15, 2 million people have filed first-time unemployment claims under the state’s regular unemployment program and another 500,000-plus people have filed claims under a program created by stimulus funding for those who are self-employed.
Susan Dickinson, director of the state Office of Unemployment Compensation Benefits Policy, said that about 84 percent of people who’ve filed claims have been paid.
Those who haven’t been paid are mostly cases where there’s some problem with the claim, such as it appears the individual seeking unemployment may have been fired rather than laid off, she said.
Last week, there were about 46,000 first-time claims for unemployment, down from the peak in late March when more than 400,000 first-time unemployment claims deluged the state unemployment system in one week.
As the number of new claims have decreased, the department is getting better position to start wading through unresolved claims, she said.
“We do have more examiners devoted to claims issues,” because they don’t have to answer the phones as much, she said.
Wolf said that before the shutdown, Pennsylvania was close to full employment.
“The idea is that we hope to be as close to that again as we can,” he said.
Eligible businesses will be able to use the grants to cover operating expenses during the shutdown and transition to re-opening, and for technical assistance including training and guidance for business owners as they stabilize and relaunch their businesses.
The funds will be available through three programs:
•$100 million for the Main Street Business Revitalization Program for small businesses that experienced loss as a result of the governor’s March 19, 2020 order relating to the closure of all non-life-sustaining businesses and have or will incur costs to adapt to new business operations related to COVID-19;
•$100 million for the Historically Disadvantaged Business Revitalization Program for small businesses that experienced loss as a result of the business closure order, have or will incur costs to adapt to new business operations related to COVID-19, and in which socially and economically disadvantaged individuals own at least a 51 percent interest and also control management and daily business operations.
•$25 million for the Loan Payment Deferment and Loss Reserve Program, which will allow the CDFIs the opportunity to offer forbearance and payment relief for existing portfolio businesses that are struggling due to the impact of COVID, as well as shore up the financial position of the CDFIs that are experiencing significant increased defaults in their existing loan portfolios.
