By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday that the state plans to expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to include first responders and front-line workers, like those in grocery stores, meat plants, and on farms.
The state has also set a goal of ensuring that everyone in Phase 1A of the state’s COVID vaccine plan -- those 65 and over and people with medical conditions that make them more prone to getting seriously sick from COVID-19 — can at least schedule an appointment by the end of this month.
The state is using its initial allocations of Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses to immunize school workers and child care workers. Once those groups have been vaccinated, the state plans to use additional allocations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to set up regional vaccination clinics to quickly make the vaccine available to seniors and others eligible who’ve struggled to find available vaccine appointments, Wolf said.
More than 3.2 million doses of the COVID vaccines have already been put in the arms of Pennsylvanians, and more than 1 million Pennsylvanians have gotten both shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or gotten the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine, according to the Department of Health.
Wolf said that state officials estimate that roughly 80% of the 4.5 million people in Phase 1A will want to get the vaccine.
The state’s goal is that vaccine providers make their “best efforts” to either administer the vaccine or at, a minimum, schedule an appointment, for everyone eligible. Wolf said that the goal “doesn’t mean anything” if the appointments aren’t scheduled “in a reasonable amount of time.”
He said state officials expect that everyone in Phase 1A will have gotten their vaccine shots by the middle of April.
State Rep. Tim O’Neal, R-Washington County, a member of a legislative task force created to help plan the state’s vaccine distribution strategy, said that opening up vaccine eligibility to front-line workers “who carried us through the early days of the pandemic,” is the right thing to do.
“There was no teleworking for them,” he said.
The expansion of eligibility for the front-line workers, as well as the move to open more regional mass vaccination clinics will go into effect beginning on March 28.
Wolf said that officials haven’t ironed out the logistics of the expansion yet.
“We gave ourselves two weeks to figure it out,” he said.
Nursing home visitation
The changes come as state and federal officials say that the move to focus vaccination efforts on nursing homes has paid off. The nursing home industry has noted that COVID cases in nursing homes have “plummeted” and the U.S. Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services this week announced that nursing homes can resume allowing visitors inside their facilities.
Friday, Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said state officials are “strongly encouraging” facilities to allow visits to resume in light of the new federal guidelines.
“We understand how difficult this past year has been for families and nursing home residents,” Beam said. “This newly updated guidance is an important step as we continue to care for and protect the physical and mental health of our most vulnerable residents,” she said.
