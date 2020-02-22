State police are investigating a third incident in which a vehicle was driven through a farm property, causing damage.
Police reported that someone riding a snowmobile or other all-terrain vehicle drove through land in the 400 block of Kyle Road in North Beaver Township between Feb. 15 and Sunday.
The vehicle damaged the fields and several trees that were newly planted, according to the report.
Police earlier this week reported that similar damage was done to fields off Galilee Road and Mount Air Road in the township.
Anyone with information on the incidents should call (724) 598-2211.
