State police troopers confiscated more than $15 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs during the fourth quarter of 2020.
In total, state police seized more than $45 million worth of illegal drugs in 2020, including more than 300 pounds of cocaine and more than 228 pounds of heroin and fentanyl. In 2019, troopers confiscated more than $43 million in prohibited drugs from the highways and communities of the commonwealth, including at least 425 pounds of cocaine and nearly 300 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.
Totals seized and their street value are:
•Cocaine, 132.96 pounds worth $2,925,120
•Crack cocaine, 2.49 pounds worth $39,840
•Heroin, 107.25 pounds, worth $3,646,500
•Fentanyl, 18.05 pounds, valued at $288,000
•LSD, 43 doses valued at $860
•Marijuana THC – liquid, 18.5 pints, worth $123,950
•Marijuana THC – solid, 37.88 pounds, worth $189,400
•Marijuana plants, 106 plants valued at $17,490
•Processed marijuana, 804.38 pounds valued at $2,413,140
•Methamphetamine, 401.66 pounds, worth $4,016,600
•MDMA – Ecstasy, 17.88 pounds worth $59,004
•MDMA, 1,639 pills worth $24,585
•Other narcotics, 16.69 pounds valued at $33,3809.
•Other narcotic pills, 59,770 in quantity, value of $1,494,250
The state police also collected 805 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the fourth quarter of 2020. A total of 65 drug take-back boxes are located state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
