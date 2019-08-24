The state police at the New Castle Station have issued an alert that they will be conducting various sobriety checkpoints through the county during the Labor Day weekend, Aug. 30 through Sept. 2.
The enforcement will be on roads determined to be problematic with DUI offenses, as an effort to safeguard drivers as they travel through Lawrence County, according to a news release.
