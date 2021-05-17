State police are looking for information about a man who reportedly exposed his private parts to a man while standing next to his car at a cemetery on Route 208 in Wilmington Township.
Police reported that the man was driving a dark-colored Ford SUV toward New Wilmington.
Anyone who has more information is asked to contact the state police at (724) 598-2211.
